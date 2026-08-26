Wrapped Circle xStock Price Today

The live Wrapped Circle xStock (WCRCLX) price today is $ 91.7, with a 2.30% change over the past 24 hours. The current WCRCLX to USD conversion rate is $ 91.7 per WCRCLX.

Wrapped Circle xStock currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 193,247, with a circulating supply of 2.11K WCRCLX. During the last 24 hours, WCRCLX traded between $ 85.13 (low) and $ 93.17 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 93.17, while the all-time low was $ 61.74.

In short-term performance, WCRCLX moved +0.14% in the last hour and +29.41% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 172.57K.

Wrapped Circle xStock (WCRCLX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 193.25K$ 193.25K $ 193.25K Volume (24H) $ 172.57K$ 172.57K $ 172.57K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 193.25K$ 193.25K $ 193.25K Circulation Supply 2.11K 2.11K 2.11K Total Supply 2,107.419898669436 2,107.419898669436 2,107.419898669436

The current Market Cap of Wrapped Circle xStock is $ 193.25K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 172.57K. The circulating supply of WCRCLX is 2.11K, with a total supply of 2107.419898669436. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 193.25K.