Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesBTCEarnEvent CenterRewards Hub
More
Sign Up
The live Strategy PP Variable xStock price today is 102.87 USD.STRCX market cap is 151,461,071 USD. Track real-time STRCX to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Strategy PP Variable xStock price today is 102.87 USD.STRCX market cap is 151,461,071 USD. Track real-time STRCX to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

More About STRCX

STRCX Price Info

What is STRCX

STRCX Official Website

STRCX Tokenomics

STRCX Price Forecast

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

Strategy PP Variable xStock Logo

Strategy PP Variable xStock Price (STRCX)

Unlisted

1 STRCX to USD Live Price:

$103.59
$103.59$103.59
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Strategy PP Variable xStock (STRCX) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 16:08:11 (UTC+8)

Strategy PP Variable xStock Price Today

The live Strategy PP Variable xStock (STRCX) price today is $ 102.87, with a 1.68% change over the past 24 hours. The current STRCX to USD conversion rate is $ 102.87 per STRCX.

Strategy PP Variable xStock currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 151,461,071, with a circulating supply of 1.47M STRCX. During the last 24 hours, STRCX traded between $ 102.0 (low) and $ 105.04 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 139.97, while the all-time low was $ 73.0.

In short-term performance, STRCX moved -0.05% in the last hour and +2.25% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 168.53K.

Strategy PP Variable xStock (STRCX) Market Information

$ 151.46M
$ 151.46M$ 151.46M

$ 168.53K
$ 168.53K$ 168.53K

$ 288.32M
$ 288.32M$ 288.32M

1.47M
1.47M 1.47M

2,802,727.350411956
2,802,727.350411956 2,802,727.350411956

The current Market Cap of Strategy PP Variable xStock is $ 151.46M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 168.53K. The circulating supply of STRCX is 1.47M, with a total supply of 2802727.350411956. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 288.32M.

Strategy PP Variable xStock Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 102.0
$ 102.0$ 102.0
24H Low
$ 105.04
$ 105.04$ 105.04
24H High

$ 102.0
$ 102.0$ 102.0

$ 105.04
$ 105.04$ 105.04

$ 139.97
$ 139.97$ 139.97

$ 73.0
$ 73.0$ 73.0

-0.05%

-1.68%

+2.25%

+2.25%

Price Prediction for Strategy PP Variable xStock

Strategy PP Variable xStock (STRCX) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of STRCX in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Strategy PP Variable xStock (STRCX) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Strategy PP Variable xStock could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Strategy PP Variable xStock will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for STRCX price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Strategy PP Variable xStock Price Prediction.

What is Strategy PP Variable xStock (STRCX)

For too long, investing has come with barriers. Borders. Brokers. Limitations. It’s been complicated, costly, and — for millions — out of reach. xStocks were created to change that.

xStocks are tokenized stocks. They’re backed 1:1 by the underlying assets, composable with DeFi protocols, compliant with EU regulations, accessible to non-US users, and provide a legal claim to the value of the stock.

xStocks enable easy access to 120+ US Stocks and ETFs to regular users through top centralized and decentralized exchanges, and can be integrated with other DeFi protocols like any other token.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Strategy PP Variable xStock (STRCX) Resource

Official Website

Category :

Ethereum EcosystemReal World Assets (RWA)Solana Ecosystem

About Strategy PP Variable xStock

What is the current price of Strategy PP Variable xStock?

Strategy PP Variable xStock is trading at $102.87, representing a price movement of -1.68% over the last 24 hours. This live figure reflects real-time market trading data aggregated across global exchanges.

How does STRCX compare to the global crypto market?

Its daily change of -1.68% can be contrasted with broader market averages. If STRCX is outperforming the market, it suggests strong buying interest or positive developments specific to its ecosystem.

How is Strategy PP Variable xStock performing compared to Tokenized Assets,Solana Ecosystem,Tokenized Stock,Ethereum Ecosystem,Real World Assets (RWA),BackedFi xStocks Ecosystem tokens?

Within the Tokenized Assets,Solana Ecosystem,Tokenized Stock,Ethereum Ecosystem,Real World Assets (RWA),BackedFi xStocks Ecosystem segment, STRCX demonstrates competitiveness driven by trading volume, market cap, and ongoing activity on the -- network.

What is Strategy PP Variable xStock's market capitalization today?

The market cap of $151461071 positions STRCX at rank #198, indicating its relative maturity and investor confidence compared to other tokens.

What are the 24h price range levels?

Prices today have ranged from $102.0 to $105.04, offering context for traders tracking volatility and market structure.

How actively is STRCX trading?

Strategy PP Variable xStock has generated $-- in 24-hour trading volume. High volume often correlates with stronger price trends and improved market liquidity.

How does supply impact STRCX's valuation?

With 1472332.402557673 tokens in circulation, supply levels help define scarcity and long-term valuation, especially when compared to other tokens with inflationary or deflationary models.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Strategy PP Variable xStock

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 16:08:11 (UTC+8)

Strategy PP Variable xStock (STRCX) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

Explore More about Strategy PP Variable xStock

More Cryptocurrencies to Explore

Top cryptocurrencies with market data available on MEXC

HOT

Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention

Bitcoin

Bitcoin

BTC
Tether Gold

Tether Gold

GOLD(XAUT)
pump.fun

pump.fun

PUMP
Ethereum

Ethereum

ETH
USDCoin

USDCoin

USDC

Newly Added

Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading

TermMax

TermMax

TMX

$0.1617
$0.1617$0.1617

+439.00%

ShardLegendsClanWars

ShardLegendsClanWars

SLCW

$1.1688
$1.1688$1.1688

-17.98%

Delta

Delta

DELTA

$0.012193
$0.012193$0.012193

+58.78%

DGrid AI

DGrid AI

DGAI

$0.7179
$0.7179$0.7179

-2.88%

Solyai

Solyai

SOLY

$2.0402
$2.0402$2.0402

-21.53%

Top Gainers

Today's top crypto pumps

TermMax

TermMax

TMX

$0.1617
$0.1617$0.1617

+439.00%

Bitlayer

Bitlayer

BTR

$0.08260
$0.08260$0.08260

+150.07%

Bubblemaps

Bubblemaps

BMT

$0.02308
$0.02308$0.02308

+42.46%

龙虾

龙虾

龙虾

$0.037140
$0.037140$0.037140

+31.74%

TAC

TAC

TAC

$0.003252
$0.003252$0.003252

+25.85%

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

SanDisk July Volume Up 1,573%

SanDisk July Volume Up 1,573%SanDisk July Volume Up 1,573%

Trade 0-fee Futures with up to 200x leverage