Strategy PP Variable xStock Price Today

The live Strategy PP Variable xStock (STRCX) price today is $ 102.87, with a 1.68% change over the past 24 hours. The current STRCX to USD conversion rate is $ 102.87 per STRCX.

Strategy PP Variable xStock currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 151,461,071, with a circulating supply of 1.47M STRCX. During the last 24 hours, STRCX traded between $ 102.0 (low) and $ 105.04 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 139.97, while the all-time low was $ 73.0.

In short-term performance, STRCX moved -0.05% in the last hour and +2.25% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 168.53K.

Strategy PP Variable xStock (STRCX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 151.46M$ 151.46M $ 151.46M Volume (24H) $ 168.53K$ 168.53K $ 168.53K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 288.32M$ 288.32M $ 288.32M Circulation Supply 1.47M 1.47M 1.47M Total Supply 2,802,727.350411956 2,802,727.350411956 2,802,727.350411956

The current Market Cap of Strategy PP Variable xStock is $ 151.46M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 168.53K. The circulating supply of STRCX is 1.47M, with a total supply of 2802727.350411956. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 288.32M.