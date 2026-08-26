Palantir xStock Price Today

The live Palantir xStock (PLTRX) price today is $ 172.49, with a 1.89% change over the past 24 hours. The current PLTRX to USD conversion rate is $ 172.49 per PLTRX.

Palantir xStock currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 2,028,010, with a circulating supply of 11.76K PLTRX. During the last 24 hours, PLTRX traded between $ 171.73 (low) and $ 177.03 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 198.36, while the all-time low was $ 106.21.

In short-term performance, PLTRX moved +0.28% in the last hour and +0.12% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 15.86K.

Palantir xStock (PLTRX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 2.03M$ 2.03M $ 2.03M Volume (24H) $ 15.86K$ 15.86K $ 15.86K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 167.88M$ 167.88M $ 167.88M Circulation Supply 11.76K 11.76K 11.76K Total Supply 973,262.0418213524 973,262.0418213524 973,262.0418213524

The current Market Cap of Palantir xStock is $ 2.03M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 15.86K. The circulating supply of PLTRX is 11.76K, with a total supply of 973262.0418213524. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 167.88M.