To ensure your interests, MEXC hereby remind you that cryptocurrency market is subject to huge risks, so please assess your risk tolerance capability very carefully before engaging in cryptocurrency transactions.

If you want to trade on MEXC, you must:

If you want to trade on MEXC, you must:

(1) The services such as coin-to-coin exchange, OTC, Derivatives, PoS Pool and apply-to-list on the MEXC platform are only available to valid MEXC users (Hereinafter "Users") that have completed KYC verification.

(2) Link your MEXC account with your mobile number or Google authenticator

(3) Preserve your account and password properly, and do not entrust your account to others or share your account & password to anyone. Otherwise, any losses incurred will be borne by the users themselves.

(4) Users of MEXC may subject to the following risks:

(a) Policy risk: Users of MEXC may encounter losses due to amendment of national laws, regulations or macro-policies which may influence the normal transaction of cryptocurrencies.

(b) Compliance risk: Users of MEXC may encounter losses if the user’s cryptocurrency transaction violates national laws or regulations.

(c) Investment yield risk: Cryptocurrency market has its uniqueness: it never closes with cryptocurrency prices fluctuating in a very wide range. Users may encounter losses in the market.

(d) Trading risk: Your successful transfer is dependent on mutual assent of the parties to the transfer and MEXC does not commit to or guarantee any successful transfer.

(e) Force majeure risk: When natural disaster, war, striking, cyber attack and other unpredictable, unavoidable and unformidable situation occurs, MEXC may not operate normally and may result in user’s losses. For the user’s loss caused by force majeure, MEXC will not assume any civil liabilities.

(f) Delisting risk: When cryptocurrency project party faces bankrupt, liquidation and dissolution, or violates national laws & regulations, or under the request of the project party, MEXC will delist the cryptocurrency, which may cause losses for users.

(g) Technical risk: Although the chance of a technical fault is remote during a cryptocurrency transaction, we cannot exclude such a possibility. If such an incident has happened, the user’s interests may be affected.

(h) Operation risk: Users may face risks due to operational errors, such as transferring to wrong account, violating operation regulations, etc.

(i) Account frozen risk: User’s account may be frozen or forcefully confiscated by judicial institutions in the event of debt default or alleged crimes.