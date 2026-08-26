Wrapped NVIDIA xStock Price Today

The live Wrapped NVIDIA xStock (WNVDAX) price today is $ 213.85, with a 1.48% change over the past 24 hours. The current WNVDAX to USD conversion rate is $ 213.85 per WNVDAX.

Wrapped NVIDIA xStock currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 511,437, with a circulating supply of 2.39K WNVDAX. During the last 24 hours, WNVDAX traded between $ 210.39 (low) and $ 214.54 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 234.66, while the all-time low was $ 189.87.

In short-term performance, WNVDAX moved +0.01% in the last hour and -2.60% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 824.85K.

Wrapped NVIDIA xStock (WNVDAX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 511.44K$ 511.44K $ 511.44K Volume (24H) $ 824.85K$ 824.85K $ 824.85K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 511.44K$ 511.44K $ 511.44K Circulation Supply 2.39K 2.39K 2.39K Total Supply 2,404.897633624423 2,404.897633624423 2,404.897633624423

The current Market Cap of Wrapped NVIDIA xStock is $ 511.44K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 824.85K. The circulating supply of WNVDAX is 2.39K, with a total supply of 2404.897633624423. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 511.44K.