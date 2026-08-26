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The live Wrapped NVIDIA xStock price today is 213.85 USD.WNVDAX market cap is 511,437 USD. Track real-time WNVDAX to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Wrapped NVIDIA xStock price today is 213.85 USD.WNVDAX market cap is 511,437 USD. Track real-time WNVDAX to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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Wrapped NVIDIA xStock Logo

Wrapped NVIDIA xStock Price (WNVDAX)

Unlisted

1 WNVDAX to USD Live Price:

$214.18
$214.18$214.18
+0.01%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Wrapped NVIDIA xStock (WNVDAX) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 17:11:21 (UTC+8)

Wrapped NVIDIA xStock Price Today

The live Wrapped NVIDIA xStock (WNVDAX) price today is $ 213.85, with a 1.48% change over the past 24 hours. The current WNVDAX to USD conversion rate is $ 213.85 per WNVDAX.

Wrapped NVIDIA xStock currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 511,437, with a circulating supply of 2.39K WNVDAX. During the last 24 hours, WNVDAX traded between $ 210.39 (low) and $ 214.54 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 234.66, while the all-time low was $ 189.87.

In short-term performance, WNVDAX moved +0.01% in the last hour and -2.60% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 824.85K.

Wrapped NVIDIA xStock (WNVDAX) Market Information

$ 511.44K
$ 511.44K$ 511.44K

$ 824.85K
$ 824.85K$ 824.85K

$ 511.44K
$ 511.44K$ 511.44K

2.39K
2.39K 2.39K

2,404.897633624423
2,404.897633624423 2,404.897633624423

The current Market Cap of Wrapped NVIDIA xStock is $ 511.44K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 824.85K. The circulating supply of WNVDAX is 2.39K, with a total supply of 2404.897633624423. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 511.44K.

Wrapped NVIDIA xStock Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 210.39
$ 210.39$ 210.39
24H Low
$ 214.54
$ 214.54$ 214.54
24H High

$ 210.39
$ 210.39$ 210.39

$ 214.54
$ 214.54$ 214.54

$ 234.66
$ 234.66$ 234.66

$ 189.87
$ 189.87$ 189.87

+0.01%

+1.48%

-2.60%

-2.60%

Price Prediction for Wrapped NVIDIA xStock

Wrapped NVIDIA xStock (WNVDAX) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of WNVDAX in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Wrapped NVIDIA xStock (WNVDAX) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Wrapped NVIDIA xStock could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Wrapped NVIDIA xStock will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for WNVDAX price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Wrapped NVIDIA xStock Price Prediction.

What is Wrapped NVIDIA xStock (WNVDAX)

For too long, investing has come with barriers. Borders. Brokers. Limitations. It’s been complicated, costly, and — for millions — out of reach. xStocks were created to change that.

xStocks are tokenized stocks. They’re backed 1:1 by the underlying assets, composable with DeFi protocols, compliant with EU regulations, accessible to non-US users, and provide a legal claim to the value of the stock.

xStocks enable easy access to 57 US Stocks and ETFs to regular users through top centralized and decentralized exchanges, and can be integrated with other DeFi protocols like any other token.

This is a wrapped xStock, meaning that it does not rebase, allowing it to be used within DeFi applications.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Wrapped NVIDIA xStock (WNVDAX) Resource

Whitepaper
Official Website

Category :

Ethereum EcosystemMantle EcosystemReal World Assets (RWA)

About Wrapped NVIDIA xStock

What is the current market price of Wrapped NVIDIA xStock?

Wrapped NVIDIA xStock is valued at $213.85, moving 1.47% over the last 24 hours. This reflects the most recent state of supply and demand across global crypto markets.

How many unique holders does WNVDAX have?

There are -- on-chain holders, indicating the distribution and community adoption of WNVDAX. A rising holder count is often considered a signal of strengthening network participation or increased long-term interest.

How active is Wrapped NVIDIA xStock on its native blockchain?

As a token on --, activity is influenced by wallet interactions, network fees, staking behavior, and smart contract usage. Elevated activity may correlate with higher trading volume or emerging ecosystem developments.

What is the total circulating supply of WNVDAX?

The circulating supply stands at 2391.534695208495, which directly affects token scarcity and valuation. Supply changes can occur due to emissions, burns, or unlock schedules.

What's the 24-hour volume for Wrapped NVIDIA xStock?

Wrapped NVIDIA xStock generated $-- in trading volume during the past day, demonstrating how actively the asset is being traded and its liquidity depth.

How does WNVDAX perform relative to Tokenized Assets,Wrapped-Tokens,Tokenized Stock,Ethereum Ecosystem,Real World Assets (RWA),Mantle Ecosystem,X Layer Ecosystem,BackedFi xStocks Ecosystem competitors?

Compared to other assets in the Tokenized Assets,Wrapped-Tokens,Tokenized Stock,Ethereum Ecosystem,Real World Assets (RWA),Mantle Ecosystem,X Layer Ecosystem,BackedFi xStocks Ecosystem segment, WNVDAX's momentum is influenced by market sentiment, investor adoption, and on-chain metrics tied to --.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Wrapped NVIDIA xStock

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 17:11:21 (UTC+8)

Wrapped NVIDIA xStock (WNVDAX) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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