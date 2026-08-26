Wrapped SpaceX xStock Price Today

The live Wrapped SpaceX xStock (WSPCXX) price today is $ 138.2, with a 1.50% change over the past 24 hours. The current WSPCXX to USD conversion rate is $ 138.2 per WSPCXX.

Wrapped SpaceX xStock currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 645,365, with a circulating supply of 4.67K WSPCXX. During the last 24 hours, WSPCXX traded between $ 136.01 (low) and $ 139.57 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 149.5, while the all-time low was $ 114.05.

In short-term performance, WSPCXX moved +0.08% in the last hour and -2.80% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.44M.

Wrapped SpaceX xStock (WSPCXX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 645.37K$ 645.37K $ 645.37K Volume (24H) $ 1.44M$ 1.44M $ 1.44M Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 645.37K$ 645.37K $ 645.37K Circulation Supply 4.67K 4.67K 4.67K Total Supply 4,669.773148655131 4,669.773148655131 4,669.773148655131

The current Market Cap of Wrapped SpaceX xStock is $ 645.37K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.44M. The circulating supply of WSPCXX is 4.67K, with a total supply of 4669.773148655131. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 645.37K.