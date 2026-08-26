ASML xStock Price Today

The live ASML xStock (ASMLX) price today is $ 1,728.35, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current ASMLX to USD conversion rate is $ 1,728.35 per ASMLX.

ASML xStock currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 603,824, with a circulating supply of 349.36 ASMLX. During the last 24 hours, ASMLX traded between $ 1,728.07 (low) and $ 1,728.52 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 2,001.24, while the all-time low was $ 1,391.93.

In short-term performance, ASMLX moved -- in the last hour and -5.28% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 11.58.

ASML xStock (ASMLX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 603.82K$ 603.82K $ 603.82K Volume (24H) $ 11.58$ 11.58 $ 11.58 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 126.61M$ 126.61M $ 126.61M Circulation Supply 349.36 349.36 349.36 Total Supply 73,256.43157948997 73,256.43157948997 73,256.43157948997

The current Market Cap of ASML xStock is $ 603.82K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 11.58. The circulating supply of ASMLX is 349.36, with a total supply of 73256.43157948997. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 126.61M.