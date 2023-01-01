As long as you are a registered user of MEXC and have collateral assets in your spot account, you can proceed with borrowing.
The system calculates interest on a daily basis and charges it based on the actual duration of the loan, with less than 1 day being calculated as 1 day. Note: Interest is calculated based on the interest rate displayed at the time of borrowing. Formula: Interest = Borrowed Amount × Daily Interest Rate.
Partial repayment is not supported. For assets that allow early repayment, please refer to the specific rules for details.
The Loan-to-Value ratio (LTV) is the ratio of outstanding asset value to collateral value. The specific calculation formula is as follows:
LTV = Outstanding Principal and Interest / Collateral Amount
Outstanding Principal and Interest = (Outstanding Principal + Outstanding Interest + Outstanding Overdue Interest)