Loan Procedures
Submit Loan Application
Received Loan
Repay Loan with Interest
Return Collateral Assets
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)
Q1. What are the requirements for MEXC Loans?

As long as you are a registered user of MEXC and have collateral assets in your spot account, you can proceed with borrowing.

Q2. How is interest calculated?

The system calculates interest on a daily basis and charges it based on the actual duration of the loan, with less than 1 day being calculated as 1 day. Note: Interest is calculated based on the interest rate displayed at the time of borrowing. Formula: Interest = Borrowed Amount × Daily Interest Rate.

Q3. Is it possible to make an early full or partial repayment?

Partial repayment is not supported. For assets that allow early repayment, please refer to the specific rules for details.

Q4. What is Loan-to-Value ratio (LTV)?

The Loan-to-Value ratio (LTV) is the ratio of outstanding asset value to collateral value. The specific calculation formula is as follows:
LTV = Outstanding Principal and Interest / Collateral Amount
Outstanding Principal and Interest = (Outstanding Principal + Outstanding Interest + Outstanding Overdue Interest)