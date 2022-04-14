Pre-Listing Points refer to a special type of pre-market trading where the project team has not yet finalized the tokenomics, such as the maximum supply and other details. These tokens are initially traded as points based on a predetermined maximum supply. Once the project team officially reveals the tokenomics, the platform will proportionally adjust the quantity and price of your filled orders according to the actual maximum supply, while ensuring that the total order amount remains unchanged. You can then review your adjusted orders in the official pre-market trading project and prepare for settlement.