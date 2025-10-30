Nasdaq xStock (QQQX) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 632.09 $ 632.09 $ 632.09 24H Low $ 637.98 $ 637.98 $ 637.98 24H High 24H Low $ 632.09$ 632.09 $ 632.09 24H High $ 637.98$ 637.98 $ 637.98 All Time High $ 2,014.76$ 2,014.76 $ 2,014.76 Lowest Price $ 543.74$ 543.74 $ 543.74 Price Change (1H) -0.46% Price Change (1D) +0.31% Price Change (7D) +4.83% Price Change (7D) +4.83%

Nasdaq xStock (QQQX) real-time price is $635.05. Over the past 24 hours, QQQX traded between a low of $ 632.09 and a high of $ 637.98, showing active market volatility. QQQX's all-time high price is $ 2,014.76, while its all-time low price is $ 543.74.

In terms of short-term performance, QQQX has changed by -0.46% over the past hour, +0.31% over 24 hours, and +4.83% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Nasdaq xStock (QQQX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 9.92M$ 9.92M $ 9.92M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 26.79M$ 26.79M $ 26.79M Circulation Supply 15.62K 15.62K 15.62K Total Supply 42,199.91947343 42,199.91947343 42,199.91947343

The current Market Cap of Nasdaq xStock is $ 9.92M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of QQQX is 15.62K, with a total supply of 42199.91947343. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 26.79M.