Intel xStock Price Today

The live Intel xStock (INTCX) price today is $ 87.83, with a 0.47% change over the past 24 hours. The current INTCX to USD conversion rate is $ 87.83 per INTCX.

Intel xStock currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 11,381,928, with a circulating supply of 129.59K INTCX. During the last 24 hours, INTCX traded between $ 86.96 (low) and $ 90.85 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 608.91, while the all-time low was $ 32.43.

In short-term performance, INTCX moved -0.04% in the last hour and -7.68% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 102.19K.

Intel xStock (INTCX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 11.38M$ 11.38M $ 11.38M Volume (24H) $ 102.19K$ 102.19K $ 102.19K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 161.66M$ 161.66M $ 161.66M Circulation Supply 129.59K 129.59K 129.59K Total Supply 1,840,631.815058781 1,840,631.815058781 1,840,631.815058781

The current Market Cap of Intel xStock is $ 11.38M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 102.19K. The circulating supply of INTCX is 129.59K, with a total supply of 1840631.815058781. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 161.66M.