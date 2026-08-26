KRAQ xStock Price Today

The live KRAQ xStock (KRAQX) price today is $ 10.19, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current KRAQX to USD conversion rate is $ 10.19 per KRAQX.

KRAQ xStock currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 662,820, with a circulating supply of 65.04K KRAQX. During the last 24 hours, KRAQX traded between $ 10.19 (low) and $ 10.19 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 10.74, while the all-time low was $ 9.78.

In short-term performance, KRAQX moved 0.00% in the last hour and +2.18% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 33.01.

KRAQ xStock (KRAQX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 662.82K$ 662.82K $ 662.82K Volume (24H) $ 33.01$ 33.01 $ 33.01 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 76.18M$ 76.18M $ 76.18M Circulation Supply 65.04K 65.04K 65.04K Total Supply 5,061,699.0 5,061,699.0 5,061,699.0

The current Market Cap of KRAQ xStock is $ 662.82K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 33.01. The circulating supply of KRAQX is 65.04K, with a total supply of 5061699.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 76.18M.