MX Token (MX) is a decentralized digital asset developed by the MEXC platform based on Ethereum, and the proof of equity of the MEXC community. As the only platform token in the MEXC ecosystem, MX Token plays an important role in connecting communities, teams and partners.

MEXC is committed to empowering MX Token from the value level through fee deduction, Launchpad, M-Day welfare session, project voting in the assessment area, etc. MX has also launched the "Everything Growth Plan", becoming the first BSC and Heco cross-chain asset, offering utility such as on-chain lending, liquidity mining, and DEX trading to improve the MX token economy and increase MX usage scenarios.