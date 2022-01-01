mexc
MX is the native token of the MEXC platform. 40% of the profits on MEXC will be used to burn MX. Current use cases of MX include fee deduction, project listing voting, new token airdrops, MX DeFi, and more.

About MX

MX Token (MX) is a decentralized digital asset developed by the MEXC platform based on Ethereum, and the proof of equity of the MEXC community. As the only platform token in the MEXC ecosystem, MX Token plays an important role in connecting communities, teams and partners.

MEXC is committed to empowering MX Token from the value level through fee deduction, Launchpad, M-Day welfare session, project voting in the assessment area, etc. MX has also launched the "Everything Growth Plan", becoming the first BSC and Heco cross-chain asset, offering utility such as on-chain lending, liquidity mining, and DEX trading to improve the MX token economy and increase MX usage scenarios.

MX Token

1,000,000,000

MX position snapshot (UTC+8)

MX Token Utility

Trading Fee Deduction

New Launchpad Subscription

M-Day Event

Referral Reward

Ecological Fund

Offline Payments

