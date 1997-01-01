Become a Verified Merchant

Gain a competitive edge in the market, attract more orders, and enjoy enhanced benefits

Merchant Portal

The merchant portal offers additional trading tools, enabling you to manage ads and orders more efficiently.
Verified Badge

A unique verified badge will be added next to your P2P nickname to enhance your brand credibility.
Dedicated Customer Service

A dedicated Customer Service channel will be available 24/7 for prompt responses and solutions to your issues.

Benefits Comparison

Verified Merchant
Regular user

Basic Features

Publish Sell Ads
Publish Buy Ads
Priority Ad Display
Special Badge
Customer Service
Priority
Basic

Advanced Features

Merchant Portal
Featured Ads

Trading Limits

No. of Buy Ads (per Fiat/Crypto)
5
2
No. of Sell Ads (per Fiat/Crypto)
5
2
Maximum Amount per Ad
$100,000
$10,000
Total Incomplete Orders
20
5

To apply for the Merchant status, it is necessary to first meet the following requirements

SMS Verification
Email Verification
Advanced KYC
Important Notice: Submitting an application does not guarantee approval. All applications undergo a strict review process, and approval is granted based on compliance, trading activity, and adherence to platform policies. Meeting the minimum criteria alone does not ensure acceptance. Any involvement in fraudulent activities, wash trading, or policy violations will lead to immediate disqualification. The review process may take up to 7 business days.

FAQ

Why do I need to complete Advanced KYC Verification?

To ensure a safe and reliable trading environment and uphold MEXC P2P's high level of credibility, applicants must comply with the completion of the Advanced KYC Verification.