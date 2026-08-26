MARA xStock Price Today

The live MARA xStock (MARAX) price today is $ 11.57, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current MARAX to USD conversion rate is $ 11.57 per MARAX.

MARA xStock currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 206,788, with a circulating supply of 17.87K MARAX. During the last 24 hours, MARAX traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 15.31, while the all-time low was $ 8.61.

In short-term performance, MARAX moved -- in the last hour and +25.08% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 2.58K.

MARA xStock (MARAX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 206.79K$ 206.79K $ 206.79K Volume (24H) $ 2.58K$ 2.58K $ 2.58K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 105.25M$ 105.25M $ 105.25M Circulation Supply 17.87K 17.87K 17.87K Total Supply 9,095,433.053325765 9,095,433.053325765 9,095,433.053325765

The current Market Cap of MARA xStock is $ 206.79K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 2.58K. The circulating supply of MARAX is 17.87K, with a total supply of 9095433.053325765. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 105.25M.