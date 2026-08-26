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The live MARA xStock price today is 11.57 USD.MARAX market cap is 206,788 USD. Track real-time MARAX to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live MARA xStock price today is 11.57 USD.MARAX market cap is 206,788 USD. Track real-time MARAX to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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MARAX Price Info

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MARA xStock Price (MARAX)

Unlisted

1 MARAX to USD Live Price:

$11.57
$11.57$11.57
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
MARA xStock (MARAX) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 13:56:25 (UTC+8)

MARA xStock Price Today

The live MARA xStock (MARAX) price today is $ 11.57, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current MARAX to USD conversion rate is $ 11.57 per MARAX.

MARA xStock currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 206,788, with a circulating supply of 17.87K MARAX. During the last 24 hours, MARAX traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 15.31, while the all-time low was $ 8.61.

In short-term performance, MARAX moved -- in the last hour and +25.08% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 2.58K.

MARA xStock (MARAX) Market Information

$ 206.79K
$ 206.79K$ 206.79K

$ 2.58K
$ 2.58K$ 2.58K

$ 105.25M
$ 105.25M$ 105.25M

17.87K
17.87K 17.87K

9,095,433.053325765
9,095,433.053325765 9,095,433.053325765

The current Market Cap of MARA xStock is $ 206.79K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 2.58K. The circulating supply of MARAX is 17.87K, with a total supply of 9095433.053325765. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 105.25M.

MARA xStock Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0
24H Low
$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0
24H High

$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0

$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0

$ 15.31
$ 15.31$ 15.31

$ 8.61
$ 8.61$ 8.61

--

--

+25.08%

+25.08%

Price Prediction for MARA xStock

MARA xStock (MARAX) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of MARAX in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
MARA xStock (MARAX) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of MARA xStock could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price MARA xStock will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for MARAX price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking MARA xStock Price Prediction.

What is MARA xStock (MARAX)

For too long, investing has come with barriers. Borders. Brokers. Limitations. It’s been complicated, costly, and — for millions — out of reach. xStocks were created to change that.

xStocks are tokenized stocks. They’re backed 1:1 by the underlying assets, composable with DeFi protocols, compliant with EU regulations, accessible to non-US users, and provide a legal claim to the value of the stock.

xStocks enable easy access to 57 US Stocks and ETFs to regular users through top centralized and decentralized exchanges, and can be integrated with other DeFi protocols like any other token.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

About MARA xStock

What is today's price of MARA xStock (MARAX)?

The live price is $11.57, reflecting a price movement over the last 24 hours of --%. This number is recalculated every few seconds to reflect real-time trading across global markets.

How many tokens of MARAX are in circulation?

The circulating supply of MARAX is 17870.314609015317, representing the amount currently held by the public. Circulating supply affects price discovery and market capitalization, especially for emerging assets.

How many holders currently own MARA xStock?

There are an estimated -- unique holders of MARAX across the supported network(s). A growing holder count generally indicates rising adoption and long-term interest in the asset.

What is the market cap of MARA xStock today?

The market capitalization stands at $206788, positioning MARA xStock at rank #4418 worldwide. Market cap helps investors understand the relative size and maturity of the asset compared to others.

How actively is MARAX being traded today?

Over the past 24 hours, the token recorded $-- in trading volume. Higher volumes often correlate with stronger liquidity and higher trader participation.

What is driving the recent movement of MARA xStock?

The recent price movement of --% over the last 24 hours is influenced by market sentiment, investor behavior, category-wide performance within Tokenized Assets,Solana Ecosystem,Tokenized Stock,Ethereum Ecosystem,Real World Assets (RWA),BackedFi xStocks Ecosystem, and updates from the -- ecosystem. Hot news or rising trading interest may also contribute.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About MARA xStock

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 13:56:25 (UTC+8)

MARA xStock (MARAX) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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