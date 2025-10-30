TQQQ xStock (TQQQX) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 119.4 $ 119.4 $ 119.4 24H Low $ 235.95 $ 235.95 $ 235.95 24H High 24H Low $ 119.4$ 119.4 $ 119.4 24H High $ 235.95$ 235.95 $ 235.95 All Time High $ 235.95$ 235.95 $ 235.95 Lowest Price $ 82.33$ 82.33 $ 82.33 Price Change (1H) +2.85% Price Change (1D) +2.50% Price Change (7D) +17.92% Price Change (7D) +17.92%

TQQQ xStock (TQQQX) real-time price is $123.35. Over the past 24 hours, TQQQX traded between a low of $ 119.4 and a high of $ 235.95, showing active market volatility. TQQQX's all-time high price is $ 235.95, while its all-time low price is $ 82.33.

In terms of short-term performance, TQQQX has changed by +2.85% over the past hour, +2.50% over 24 hours, and +17.92% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

TQQQ xStock (TQQQX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.26M$ 1.26M $ 1.26M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 4.64M$ 4.64M $ 4.64M Circulation Supply 10.18K 10.18K 10.18K Total Supply 37,362.058848656 37,362.058848656 37,362.058848656

The current Market Cap of TQQQ xStock is $ 1.26M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of TQQQX is 10.18K, with a total supply of 37362.058848656. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 4.64M.