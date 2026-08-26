Chevron xStock Price Today

The live Chevron xStock (CVXX) price today is $ 202.23, with a 0.59% change over the past 24 hours. The current CVXX to USD conversion rate is $ 202.23 per CVXX.

Chevron xStock currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 1,166,975, with a circulating supply of 5.77K CVXX. During the last 24 hours, CVXX traded between $ 200.85 (low) and $ 209.81 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 310.05, while the all-time low was $ 145.92.

In short-term performance, CVXX moved 0.00% in the last hour and -1.04% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.79K.

Chevron xStock (CVXX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.17M$ 1.17M $ 1.17M Volume (24H) $ 1.79K$ 1.79K $ 1.79K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 116.13M$ 116.13M $ 116.13M Circulation Supply 5.77K 5.77K 5.77K Total Supply 574,225.792405903 574,225.792405903 574,225.792405903

The current Market Cap of Chevron xStock is $ 1.17M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.79K. The circulating supply of CVXX is 5.77K, with a total supply of 574225.792405903. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 116.13M.