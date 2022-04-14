What is Futures Trading?
This video walks you through the basics of futures trading and will have you understand futures trading in no time.
Why MEXC Futures?
Over 4 years of experience in futures products and operations, ranked top 1 in global liquidity
Safe, Stable, and High-performance
Multi-tiered, multi-cluster system architecture, with matching engine technology of up to 1.4 million orders/second
Innovative Trading Varieties
A variety of financial derivatives, perpetual futures, leveraged ETF, and index ETF
Flexible Trading Rules
1-200x leverage that can be adjusted freely, supporting both short and long positions
Fair trading and better depth
Reasonable and transparent prices, wide trading depths with even gearing, smooth handling under extreme markets conditions to avoid accidental liquidation
Affiliate
Become a MEXC Futures Affiliate and receive bigger promotional rewards
VIP
Become a MEXC Futures VIP and enjoy exclusive VIP rates, as well as exclusive access to OTC deposits and withdrawals and other services
