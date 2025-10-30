Berkshire Hathaway xStock (BRK.BX) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 480.88 $ 480.88 $ 480.88 24H Low $ 508.31 $ 508.31 $ 508.31 24H High 24H Low $ 480.88$ 480.88 $ 480.88 24H High $ 508.31$ 508.31 $ 508.31 All Time High $ 546.27$ 546.27 $ 546.27 Lowest Price $ 480.88$ 480.88 $ 480.88 Price Change (1H) +0.55% Price Change (1D) -1.15% Price Change (7D) -1.22% Price Change (7D) -1.22%

Berkshire Hathaway xStock (BRK.BX) real-time price is $485.97. Over the past 24 hours, BRK.BX traded between a low of $ 480.88 and a high of $ 508.31, showing active market volatility. BRK.BX's all-time high price is $ 546.27, while its all-time low price is $ 480.88.

In terms of short-term performance, BRK.BX has changed by +0.55% over the past hour, -1.15% over 24 hours, and -1.22% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Berkshire Hathaway xStock (BRK.BX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 619.53K$ 619.53K $ 619.53K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 10.79M$ 10.79M $ 10.79M Circulation Supply 1.27K 1.27K 1.27K Total Supply 22,199.99952743 22,199.99952743 22,199.99952743

The current Market Cap of Berkshire Hathaway xStock is $ 619.53K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of BRK.BX is 1.27K, with a total supply of 22199.99952743. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 10.79M.