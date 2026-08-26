DFDV xStock Price Today

The live DFDV xStock (DFDVX) price today is $ 4.42, with a 2.94% change over the past 24 hours. The current DFDVX to USD conversion rate is $ 4.42 per DFDVX.

DFDV xStock currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 750,471, with a circulating supply of 168.62K DFDVX. During the last 24 hours, DFDVX traded between $ 4.02 (low) and $ 4.64 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 32.51, while the all-time low was $ 2.43.

In short-term performance, DFDVX moved -0.73% in the last hour and +41.60% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 129.15K.

DFDV xStock (DFDVX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 750.47K$ 750.47K $ 750.47K Volume (24H) $ 129.15K$ 129.15K $ 129.15K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 750.47K$ 750.47K $ 750.47K Circulation Supply 168.62K 168.62K 168.62K Total Supply 168,624.9876340832 168,624.9876340832 168,624.9876340832

The current Market Cap of DFDV xStock is $ 750.47K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 129.15K. The circulating supply of DFDVX is 168.62K, with a total supply of 168624.9876340832. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 750.47K.