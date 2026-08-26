SK Hynix xStock Price Today

The live SK Hynix xStock (SKHYX) price today is $ 161.19, with a 1.63% change over the past 24 hours. The current SKHYX to USD conversion rate is $ 161.19 per SKHYX.

SK Hynix xStock currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 8,753,024, with a circulating supply of 54.30K SKHYX. During the last 24 hours, SKHYX traded between $ 157.11 (low) and $ 161.36 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 193.97, while the all-time low was $ 114.86.

In short-term performance, SKHYX moved -0.05% in the last hour and +6.50% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 434.14K.

SK Hynix xStock (SKHYX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 8.75M$ 8.75M $ 8.75M Volume (24H) $ 434.14K$ 434.14K $ 434.14K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 56.12M$ 56.12M $ 56.12M Circulation Supply 54.30K 54.30K 54.30K Total Supply 348,168.3020736 348,168.3020736 348,168.3020736

The current Market Cap of SK Hynix xStock is $ 8.75M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 434.14K. The circulating supply of SKHYX is 54.30K, with a total supply of 348168.3020736. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 56.12M.