Bitmine xStock Price Today

The live Bitmine xStock (BMNRX) price today is $ 25.19, with a 3.51% change over the past 24 hours. The current BMNRX to USD conversion rate is $ 25.19 per BMNRX.

Bitmine xStock currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 2,027,211, with a circulating supply of 80.46K BMNRX. During the last 24 hours, BMNRX traded between $ 24.26 (low) and $ 25.2 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 30.28, while the all-time low was $ 12.91.

In short-term performance, BMNRX moved -0.00% in the last hour and +35.59% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 2.00K.

Bitmine xStock (BMNRX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 2.03M$ 2.03M $ 2.03M Volume (24H) $ 2.00K$ 2.00K $ 2.00K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 97.33M$ 97.33M $ 97.33M Circulation Supply 80.46K 80.46K 80.46K Total Supply 3,863,076.068742237 3,863,076.068742237 3,863,076.068742237

The current Market Cap of Bitmine xStock is $ 2.03M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 2.00K. The circulating supply of BMNRX is 80.46K, with a total supply of 3863076.068742237. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 97.33M.