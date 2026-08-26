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The live Bitmine xStock price today is 25.19 USD.BMNRX market cap is 2,027,211 USD. Track real-time BMNRX to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Bitmine xStock price today is 25.19 USD.BMNRX market cap is 2,027,211 USD. Track real-time BMNRX to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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Bitmine xStock Logo

Bitmine xStock Price (BMNRX)

Unlisted

1 BMNRX to USD Live Price:

$25.19
$25.19$25.19
+0.03%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Bitmine xStock (BMNRX) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 09:27:52 (UTC+8)

Bitmine xStock Price Today

The live Bitmine xStock (BMNRX) price today is $ 25.19, with a 3.51% change over the past 24 hours. The current BMNRX to USD conversion rate is $ 25.19 per BMNRX.

Bitmine xStock currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 2,027,211, with a circulating supply of 80.46K BMNRX. During the last 24 hours, BMNRX traded between $ 24.26 (low) and $ 25.2 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 30.28, while the all-time low was $ 12.91.

In short-term performance, BMNRX moved -0.00% in the last hour and +35.59% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 2.00K.

Bitmine xStock (BMNRX) Market Information

$ 2.03M
$ 2.03M$ 2.03M

$ 2.00K
$ 2.00K$ 2.00K

$ 97.33M
$ 97.33M$ 97.33M

80.46K
80.46K 80.46K

3,863,076.068742237
3,863,076.068742237 3,863,076.068742237

The current Market Cap of Bitmine xStock is $ 2.03M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 2.00K. The circulating supply of BMNRX is 80.46K, with a total supply of 3863076.068742237. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 97.33M.

Bitmine xStock Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 24.26
$ 24.26$ 24.26
24H Low
$ 25.2
$ 25.2$ 25.2
24H High

$ 24.26
$ 24.26$ 24.26

$ 25.2
$ 25.2$ 25.2

$ 30.28
$ 30.28$ 30.28

$ 12.91
$ 12.91$ 12.91

-0.00%

+3.51%

+35.59%

+35.59%

Price Prediction for Bitmine xStock

Bitmine xStock (BMNRX) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of BMNRX in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Bitmine xStock (BMNRX) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Bitmine xStock could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Bitmine xStock will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for BMNRX price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Bitmine xStock Price Prediction.

What is Bitmine xStock (BMNRX)

For too long, investing has come with barriers. Borders. Brokers. Limitations. It’s been complicated, costly, and — for millions — out of reach. xStocks were created to change that.

xStocks are tokenized stocks. They’re backed 1:1 by the underlying assets, composable with DeFi protocols, compliant with EU regulations, accessible to non-US users, and provide a legal claim to the value of the stock.

xStocks enable easy access to 57 US Stocks and ETFs to regular users through top centralized and decentralized exchanges, and can be integrated with other DeFi protocols like any other token.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

About Bitmine xStock

What is Bitmine xStock trading right now?

Current price: $25.19, with a price movement of 3.51% over the last 24 hours.

Is BMNRX attracting institutional attention?

Institutional participation can be inferred from rising trading volume ($--), stable liquidity, and sustained long-term price performance relative to its Tokenized Assets,Solana Ecosystem,Tokenized Stock,Ethereum Ecosystem,Real World Assets (RWA),BackedFi xStocks Ecosystem peers.

How liquid is the Bitmine xStock market?

A liquidity score of --/100 suggests strong market depth, enabling larger orders to execute efficiently across exchanges.

What does circulating supply indicate about BMNRX?

With 80463.31638843856 tokens, supply dynamics influence long-term valuation, especially during cycles of institutional accumulation or distribution.

How does Bitmine xStock compare to its historical peaks?

Its ATH of $30.28 and ATL of $12.91 provide reference points for institutional risk assessments.

How actively is Bitmine xStock being traded today?

It recorded $-- in daily volume, a crucial metric for institutions evaluating entry strategies.

How does -- affect institutional interest?

The stability, scalability, and developer ecosystem of -- can significantly influence how large investors evaluate Bitmine xStock's long-term viability.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Bitmine xStock

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 09:27:52 (UTC+8)

Bitmine xStock (BMNRX) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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