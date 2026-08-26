Sandisk Corporation xStock Price Today

The live Sandisk Corporation xStock (SNDKX) price today is $ 1,477.95, with a 2.78% change over the past 24 hours. The current SNDKX to USD conversion rate is $ 1,477.95 per SNDKX.

Sandisk Corporation xStock currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 11,489,023, with a circulating supply of 7.77K SNDKX. During the last 24 hours, SNDKX traded between $ 1,463.32 (low) and $ 1,558.99 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 16,187,595, while the all-time low was $ 892.27.

In short-term performance, SNDKX moved -0.00% in the last hour and -7.12% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 140.55K.

Sandisk Corporation xStock (SNDKX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 11.49M$ 11.49M $ 11.49M Volume (24H) $ 140.55K$ 140.55K $ 140.55K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 99.87M$ 99.87M $ 99.87M Circulation Supply 7.77K 7.77K 7.77K Total Supply ---- --

The current Market Cap of Sandisk Corporation xStock is $ 11.49M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 140.55K. The circulating supply of SNDKX is 7.77K, with a total supply of . Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 99.87M.