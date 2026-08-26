AMD xStock Price Today

The live AMD xStock (AMDX) price today is $ 481.78, with a 5.67% change over the past 24 hours. The current AMDX to USD conversion rate is $ 481.78 per AMDX.

AMD xStock currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 4,083,211, with a circulating supply of 8.48K AMDX. During the last 24 hours, AMDX traded between $ 452.74 (low) and $ 483.09 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 634.02, while the all-time low was $ 185.64.

In short-term performance, AMDX moved -0.03% in the last hour and +0.16% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 132.00K.

AMD xStock (AMDX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 4.08M$ 4.08M $ 4.08M Volume (24H) $ 132.00K$ 132.00K $ 132.00K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 168.02M$ 168.02M $ 168.02M Circulation Supply 8.48K 8.48K 8.48K Total Supply 348,854.5735301189 348,854.5735301189 348,854.5735301189

The current Market Cap of AMD xStock is $ 4.08M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 132.00K. The circulating supply of AMDX is 8.48K, with a total supply of 348854.5735301189. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 168.02M.