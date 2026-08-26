AppLovin xStock Price Today

The live AppLovin xStock (APPX) price today is $ 306.76, with a 0.40% change over the past 24 hours. The current APPX to USD conversion rate is $ 306.76 per APPX.

AppLovin xStock currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 766,269, with a circulating supply of 2.50K APPX. During the last 24 hours, APPX traded between $ 293.53 (low) and $ 306.78 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 744.68, while the all-time low was $ 149.85.

In short-term performance, APPX moved -0.00% in the last hour and -0.59% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 4.42K.

AppLovin xStock (APPX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 766.27K$ 766.27K $ 766.27K Volume (24H) $ 4.42K$ 4.42K $ 4.42K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 60.47M$ 60.47M $ 60.47M Circulation Supply 2.50K 2.50K 2.50K Total Supply 197,122.7793214158 197,122.7793214158 197,122.7793214158

The current Market Cap of AppLovin xStock is $ 766.27K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 4.42K. The circulating supply of APPX is 2.50K, with a total supply of 197122.7793214158. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 60.47M.