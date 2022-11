What is "Kickstarter"?

The Kickstarter event is an activity during the pre-launch stage of a project in which the project initiates voting for the launch on MEXC, and then airdrops its tokens for free to all successful voting users. If the set goals are not met, MEXC will cancel the listed project and unlock the voting token. This event is design to attract more premium projects to list on MEXC and provide free airdrops to MEXC users.