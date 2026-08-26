Marvell xStock Price Today

The live Marvell xStock (MRVLX) price today is $ 242.26, with a 3.76% change over the past 24 hours. The current MRVLX to USD conversion rate is $ 242.26 per MRVLX.

Marvell xStock currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 5,623,995, with a circulating supply of 23.22K MRVLX. During the last 24 hours, MRVLX traded between $ 234.14 (low) and $ 245.54 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 346.24, while the all-time low was $ 70.79.

In short-term performance, MRVLX moved +0.11% in the last hour and +14.20% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 37.64K.

Marvell xStock (MRVLX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 5.62M$ 5.62M $ 5.62M Volume (24H) $ 37.64K$ 37.64K $ 37.64K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 239.01M$ 239.01M $ 239.01M Circulation Supply 23.22K 23.22K 23.22K Total Supply 986,614.9760013529 986,614.9760013529 986,614.9760013529

The current Market Cap of Marvell xStock is $ 5.62M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 37.64K. The circulating supply of MRVLX is 23.22K, with a total supply of 986614.9760013529. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 239.01M.