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Top Solana Ecosystem Tokens by Market Capitalization

Explore the top-performing coins in the Solana Ecosystem sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalization, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Bitcoin
Bitcoin
BTC
$ 79,069.32
-0.01%
-2.40%
+14.20%
$ 1.58T
$ 10.00K
2
Ethereum
Ethereum
ETH
$ 2,465.02
+0.04%
-1.88%
+9.55%
$ 296.92B
$ 160.54K
3
Tether
Tether
USDT
$ 0.999883
0.00%
0.00%
+0.05%
$ 183.21B
$ 64.97B
4
USDCoin
USDCoin
USDC
$ 1.00009
0.00%
-0.01%
-0.05%
$ 74.80B
$ 103.25M
5
Solana
Solana
SOL
$ 97.19
0.00%
-4.64%
+15.04%
$ 56.32B
$ 1.17M
6
Tron
Tron
TRX
$ 0.3374
-0.06%
-2.75%
+1.14%
$ 31.87B
$ 27.20M
7
Hyperliquid
Hyperliquid
HYPE
$ 81.76
-0.06%
+0.58%
+17.34%
$ 20.65B
$ 40.03K
8
DOGE
DOGE
DOGE
$ 0.08676
-0.16%
-6.85%
+15.53%
$ 14.73B
$ 189.73M
9
Zcash
Zcash
ZEC
$ 782
-0.07%
-9.19%
+41.30%
$ 13.06B
$ 12.60K
10
Sky Dollar
Sky Dollar
USDS
$ 1
-0.01%
-0.01%
-0.05%
$ 10.57B
$ 54.95K
11
Wrapped BTC
Wrapped BTC
WBTC
$ 79,042.78
+0.05%
-2.33%
+14.20%
$ 9.19B
$ 2.88
12
Coinbase Wrapped BTC
Coinbase Wrapped BTC
CBBTC
$ 79,041
+0.29%
-0.02%
+14.38%
$ 7.75B
$ 473.51M
13
Cardano
Cardano
ADA
$ 0.2123
+0.33%
-7.11%
+15.75%
$ 7.70B
$ 33.42M
14
Chainlink
Chainlink
LINK
$ 11.428
-0.09%
-3.53%
+9.17%
$ 7.49B
$ 70.83K
15
Canton Network
Canton Network
CC
$ 0.11874
-0.95%
-5.65%
+20.00%
$ 4.62B
$ 4.42M
16
Ethena USDe
Ethena USDe
USDE
$ 0.9999
-0.01%
-0.01%
-0.06%
$ 4.49B
$ 140.36K
17
USD1
USD1
USD1
$ 0.99963
0.00%
-0.04%
0.00%
$ 4.39B
$ 2.72M
18
GRAM(prev.Toncoin)
GRAM(prev.Toncoin)
GRAM
$ 1.426
-0.76%
-3.10%
+6.44%
$ 3.85B
$ 1.10M
19
Global Dollar
Global Dollar
USDG
$ 1.0
0.00%
0.00%
+0.01%
$ 3.39B
$ 392.07M
20
Avalanche
Avalanche
AVAX
$ 7.39
+0.19%
-3.75%
+9.63%
$ 3.19B
$ 87.85K
21
SHIBAINU
SHIBAINU
SHIB
$ 0.000005352
+0.02%
-6.00%
+12.36%
$ 3.14B
$ 485.49B
22
Circle USYC
Circle USYC
USYC
$ 1.14
0.00%
0.00%
+0.88%
$ 2.93B
--
23
BlackRock USD Institutional Digital Liquidity Fund
BlackRock USD Institutional Digital Liquidity Fund
BUIDL
$ 1
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 2.80B
--
24
PayPal USD
PayPal USD
PYUSD
$ 0.999876
0.00%
0.00%
+0.01%
$ 2.77B
$ 147.46M
25
UNISWAP
UNISWAP
UNI
$ 4.322
-0.44%
-2.47%
+20.14%
$ 2.68B
$ 155.28K
26
Bittensor
Bittensor
TAO
$ 233.6
+0.10%
-3.78%
+14.25%
$ 2.57B
$ 15.74K
27
Ondo US Dollar Yield
Ondo US Dollar Yield
USDY
$ 1.14
0.00%
-0.00%
0.00%
$ 2.18B
$ 3.05M
28
AaveToken
AaveToken
AAVE
$ 127.91
+0.17%
-4.01%
+33.65%
$ 1.97B
$ 3.72K
29
WLFI
WLFI
WLFI
$ 0.05904
-0.58%
+0.36%
-4.82%
$ 1.86B
$ 3.32M
30
Pepe
Pepe
PEPE
$ 0.000003865
+0.16%
-10.09%
+33.29%
$ 1.60B
$ 311.74B
31
MemeCore
MemeCore
M
$ 1.17022
+0.11%
+3.40%
-2.39%
$ 1.55B
$ 57.48K
32
Polkadot
Polkadot
DOT
$ 0.8586
+0.34%
-6.99%
+8.97%
$ 1.44B
$ 2.17M
33
Ethena Staked USDe
Ethena Staked USDe
SUSDE
$ 1.24
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 1.33B
$ 25.57M
34
Ethena
Ethena
ENA
$ 0.14394
+0.01%
-8.36%
+55.04%
$ 1.33B
$ 180.55M
35
Wrapped SOL
Wrapped SOL
WSOL
$ 97.11
+0.09%
-0.04%
+14.92%
$ 1.20B
$ 732.40M
36
syrupUSDC
syrupUSDC
SYRUPUSDC
$ 1.18
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 1.00B
$ 8.20M
37
Binance Staked SOL
Binance Staked SOL
BNSOL
$ 109.56
+0.05%
-0.04%
+14.94%
$ 995.39M
$ 2.85M
38
Jito Staked SOL
Jito Staked SOL
JITOSOL
$ 125.82
+0.03%
-0.03%
+15.03%
$ 972.74M
$ 43.16M
39
Bitway
Bitway
BTW
$ 0.401841
-1.22%
-12.48%
+3.57%
$ 888.96M
$ 2.55M
40
Jupiter Perpetuals Liquidity Provider Token
Jupiter Perpetuals Liquidity Provider Token
JLP
$ 4.31
0.00%
-0.01%
+9.39%
$ 847.55M
$ 12.19M
41
Invesco Short Duration US Government Securities Fund
Invesco Short Duration US Government Securities Fund
USTB
$ 11.19
0.00%
0.00%
+0.09%
$ 833.05M
--
42
Lombard BTC
Lombard BTC
LBTC
$ 79,138
+0.03%
-0.02%
+13.92%
$ 811.34M
$ 1.01M
43
Algorand
Algorand
ALGO
$ 0.09072
+0.21%
-4.67%
+9.02%
$ 806.59M
$ 1.54M
44
Render
Render
RENDER
$ 1.527
+0.07%
-1.87%
+11.69%
$ 787.97M
$ 170.02K
45
Jupiter
Jupiter
JUP
$ 0.2173
-0.32%
-3.64%
+20.58%
$ 719.84M
$ 1.74M
46
Janus Henderson Anemoy AAA CLO Fund
Janus Henderson Anemoy AAA CLO Fund
JAAA
$ 1.047
0.00%
0.00%
+0.10%
$ 702.73M
--
47
Function FBTC
Function FBTC
FBTC
$ 78,801
+0.01%
-0.01%
+13.91%
$ 666.50M
$ 98.75K
48
PancakeSwap
PancakeSwap
CAKE
$ 1.725
-0.17%
-3.80%
+7.82%
$ 606.26M
$ 336.42K
49
Pudgy Penguins
Pudgy Penguins
PENGU
$ 0.0096
+0.16%
-5.97%
+49.95%
$ 603.90M
$ 101.16M
50
Hastra PRIME
Hastra PRIME
PRIME
$ 1.056
0.00%
0.00%
+0.09%
$ 592.20M
$ 7.62M

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Solana Ecosystem tokens and why are they popular?
Solana Ecosystem tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 3,021 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $2408.82B.
What is the best-performing Solana Ecosystem token right now?
Among Solana Ecosystem tokens tracked on MEXC, BTCBANK has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 93.49% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Solana Ecosystem tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 3,021 Solana Ecosystem tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Solana Ecosystem tokens include BTC, ETH, USDT. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Solana Ecosystem category?
The combined market capitalization of all Solana Ecosystem tokens is approximately $2408.82B. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Solana Ecosystem sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.