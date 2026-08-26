Wrapped SOL Price Today

The live Wrapped SOL (WSOL) price today is $ 97.09, with a 3.25% change over the past 24 hours. The current WSOL to USD conversion rate is $ 97.09 per WSOL.

Wrapped SOL currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 1,200,874,067, with a circulating supply of 12.37M WSOL. During the last 24 hours, WSOL traded between $ 96.05 (low) and $ 100.53 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 290.3, while the all-time low was $ 8.11.

In short-term performance, WSOL moved +0.22% in the last hour and +26.32% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 804.27M.

Wrapped SOL (WSOL) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.20B$ 1.20B $ 1.20B Volume (24H) $ 804.27M$ 804.27M $ 804.27M Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.20B$ 1.20B $ 1.20B Circulation Supply 12.37M 12.37M 12.37M Total Supply 12,354,704.89056392 12,354,704.89056392 12,354,704.89056392

The current Market Cap of Wrapped SOL is $ 1.20B, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 804.27M. The circulating supply of WSOL is 12.37M, with a total supply of 12354704.89056392. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.20B.