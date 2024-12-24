Coinbase Wrapped BTC Price (CBBTC)
The live price of Coinbase Wrapped BTC (CBBTC) today is 93,575 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 1.98B USD. CBBTC to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Coinbase Wrapped BTC Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 553.06M USD
- Coinbase Wrapped BTC price change within the day is -2.04%
- It has a circulating supply of 21.17K USD
During today, the price change of Coinbase Wrapped BTC to USD was $ -1,951.5139233641.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Coinbase Wrapped BTC to USD was $ -4,087.7583725000.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Coinbase Wrapped BTC to USD was $ +36,250.4871250000.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Coinbase Wrapped BTC to USD was $ +29,701.24755224307.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -1,951.5139233641
|-2.04%
|30 Days
|$ -4,087.7583725000
|-4.36%
|60 Days
|$ +36,250.4871250000
|+38.74%
|90 Days
|$ +29,701.24755224307
|+46.50%
Discover the latest price analysis of Coinbase Wrapped BTC: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.45%
-2.04%
-12.58%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Coinbase Wrapped BTC ("cbBTC") is a token that is backed 1:1 by native Bitcoin (BTC) held by Coinbase, meaning that for all cbBTC in circulation, there is an equivalent amount of BTC held in a secure custody solution (including cold storage) provided by Coinbase. Wrapped assets, like cbBTC, are transferable tokens that are redeemable for the underlying asset. Coinbase customers can unwrap cbBTC and redeem a corresponding amount of the underlying BTC simply by depositing the cbBTC into their Coinbase accounts. cbBTC is built to be seamlessly compatible with DeFi applications, giving customers the option to tap into DeFi and unlock financial utility. cbBTC removes a key point of friction by allowing customers to use Bitcoin they already hold in new ways onchain. cbBTC is built to be seamlessly compatible with DeFi applications, so users can now tap into novel DeFi use cases like providing their Bitcoin as liquidity to DeFi protocols, using it as collateral to borrow other crypto assets, or spending it as a payment method. Wrapped assets like cbBTC are a mature concept in the crypto world, helping to bring more liquid assets onchain and facilitate an expansive financial ecosystem.
