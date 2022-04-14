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Top Wrapped-Tokens Tokens by Market Capitalization

Explore the top-performing coins in the Wrapped-Tokens sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalization, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Bitcoin
Bitcoin
BTC
$ 79,099.78
-0.01%
-2.40%
+14.20%
$ 1.58T
$ 10.00K
2
Ethereum
Ethereum
ETH
$ 2,465.76
+0.04%
-1.88%
+9.55%
$ 296.92B
$ 160.54K
3
Solana
Solana
SOL
$ 97.23
0.00%
-4.64%
+15.04%
$ 56.32B
$ 1.17M
4
Wrapped stETH
Wrapped stETH
WSTETH
$ 3,058.16
+0.25%
-0.02%
+9.30%
$ 11.59B
$ 6.35M
5
Wrapped BTC
Wrapped BTC
WBTC
$ 79,080.07
+0.05%
-2.33%
+14.20%
$ 9.19B
$ 2.88
6
Wrapped Beacon ETH
Wrapped Beacon ETH
WBETH
$ 2,711.78
+0.21%
-0.02%
+9.23%
$ 9.13B
$ 15.97M
7
Coinbase Wrapped BTC
Coinbase Wrapped BTC
CBBTC
$ 79,041
+0.29%
-0.02%
+14.38%
$ 7.75B
$ 473.51M
8
WETH
WETH
WETH
$ 2,461.31
+0.26%
-0.02%
+9.20%
$ 4.96B
$ 349.08M
9
Canton Network
Canton Network
CC
$ 0.11886
-0.95%
-5.65%
+20.00%
$ 4.62B
$ 4.42M
10
Wrapped eETH
Wrapped eETH
WEETH
$ 2,676.2
0.00%
-2.52%
+9.74%
$ 4.37B
$ 0.03
11
Wrapped Tron
Wrapped Tron
WTRX
$ 0.335968
+0.03%
-0.02%
+1.14%
$ 1.39B
$ 43.28M
12
Wrapped BNB
Wrapped BNB
WBNB
$ 694.32
+0.16%
-0.02%
+10.90%
$ 1.23B
$ 348.96M
13
Wrapped SOL
Wrapped SOL
WSOL
$ 97.11
+0.09%
-0.04%
+14.92%
$ 1.20B
$ 732.40M
14
Unit Virtual
Unit Virtual
UVIRT
$ 0.766402
+1.57%
-0.05%
+26.62%
$ 624.35M
$ 58.78K
15
Kraken Wrapped BTC
Kraken Wrapped BTC
KBTC
$ 78,768
-0.01%
-0.02%
+13.83%
$ 585.88M
$ 2.06M
16
Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH
Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH
CBETH
$ 2,801.66
+0.31%
-0.02%
+9.40%
$ 473.82M
$ 9.54M
17
Wrapped One
Wrapped One
WONE
$ 0.175587
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 448.31M
$ 172.53
18
GTETH
GTETH
GTETH
$ 2,461.63
+0.25%
-0.02%
+9.33%
$ 443.14M
$ 83.96K
19
Wrapped HYPE
Wrapped HYPE
WHYPE
$ 81.71
+0.63%
+0.02%
+17.53%
$ 435.64M
$ 211.29M
20
Lorenzo Wrapped Bitcoin
Lorenzo Wrapped Bitcoin
ENZOBTC
$ 78,806
+0.03%
--
+13.89%
$ 339.64M
$ 9.85K
21
Terra Classic
Terra Classic
LUNC
$ 0.00005367
+0.49%
-3.60%
+7.75%
$ 296.81M
$ 2.21B
22
Wrapped Flare
Wrapped Flare
WFLR
$ 0.00660387
+0.05%
-0.07%
+5.53%
$ 295.68M
$ 3.00M
23
Gate Wrapped BTC
Gate Wrapped BTC
GTBTC
$ 79,400
+0.36%
-0.02%
+14.30%
$ 274.86M
$ 121.78K
24
Binance Wrapped BTC
Binance Wrapped BTC
BBTC
$ 78,880
+0.12%
-0.02%
+14.05%
$ 228.79M
$ 51.27K
25
Coinbase Wrapped XRP
Coinbase Wrapped XRP
CBXRP
$ 1.45
+0.69%
-0.05%
+32.54%
$ 171.07M
$ 5.10M
26
Hastra Wrapped YLDS
Hastra Wrapped YLDS
WYLDS
$ 0.994841
0.00%
--
-0.52%
$ 163.01M
$ 86.82
27
Wrapped AVAX
Wrapped AVAX
WAVAX
$ 7.38
+0.14%
-0.03%
+9.17%
$ 143.24M
$ 106.84M
28
Wrapped Pulse
Wrapped Pulse
WPLS
$ 1.434E-5
+2.14%
+0.72%
+12.38%
$ 122.86M
--
29
Wrapped Aave Ethereum USDT
Wrapped Aave Ethereum USDT
WAETHUSDT
$ 1.13
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 102.70M
$ 10.85K
30
Wrapped FOGO
Wrapped FOGO
WFOGO
$ 0.00905498
+0.14%
-0.03%
+7.84%
$ 91.01M
$ 27.24K
31
Bitget Wrapped BTC
Bitget Wrapped BTC
BGBTC
$ 78,956
+0.17%
-0.01%
+14.14%
$ 77.69M
$ 11.28K
32
Hex Trust Wrapped XRP
Hex Trust Wrapped XRP
WXRP
$ 1.44
0.00%
-0.04%
+31.51%
$ 71.87M
$ 281.77K
33
Wrapped Aave Ethereum USDC
Wrapped Aave Ethereum USDC
WAETHUSDC
$ 0.999958
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 71.35M
$ 3.29
34
Wrapped Savings rUSD
Wrapped Savings rUSD
WSRUSD
$ 1.095
0.00%
0.00%
+0.09%
$ 65.75M
--
35
BTCvc
BTCvc
BTCVC
$ 77,556
0.00%
+0.02%
+21.21%
$ 59.30M
$ 423.66
36
$ 0.04087
0.00%
-3.69%
+8.79%
$ 48.32M
$ 19.78K
37
Wrapped rsETH
Wrapped rsETH
WRSETH
$ 2,639.86
+0.19%
-0.01%
+10.16%
$ 44.96M
$ 12.67K
38
Fluid Wrapped Staked ETH
Fluid Wrapped Staked ETH
FWSTETH
$ 2,942.87
+0.38%
-0.02%
+9.49%
$ 44.57M
$ 2.01
39
Wrapped XPL
Wrapped XPL
WXPL
$ 0.092338
+0.75%
-0.07%
+13.08%
$ 43.41M
$ 3.99M
40
Wrapped Aave Plasma USDT0
Wrapped Aave Plasma USDT0
WAPLAUSDT0
$ 1.033
0.00%
0.00%
+0.10%
$ 40.57M
$ 4.59
41
Wrapped Near
Wrapped Near
WNEAR
$ 1.89
0.00%
-0.04%
+9.88%
$ 36.22M
$ 21.90M
42
Wrapped CRO
Wrapped CRO
WCRO
$ 0.059364
+0.23%
-0.03%
+19.24%
$ 33.85M
$ 1.47M
43
TerraClassicUSD
TerraClassicUSD
USTC
$ 0.00543
-0.99%
-1.29%
+7.59%
$ 30.19M
$ 12.18M
44
Wrapped POL
Wrapped POL
WPOL
$ 0.123958
+1.11%
+0.07%
+53.06%
$ 29.41M
$ 24.70M
45
Wrapped DAG
Wrapped DAG
WDAG
$ 0.00746935
+0.11%
-0.03%
+8.43%
$ 27.73M
$ 10.02K
46
Wrapped Aave Ethereum WETH
Wrapped Aave Ethereum WETH
WAETHWETH
$ 2,633.66
+0.22%
+0.05%
+9.26%
$ 27.61M
$ 12.33K
47
Wrapped TAO
Wrapped TAO
WTAO
$ 230.54
+0.50%
-0.04%
+12.04%
$ 26.34M
$ 917.99K
48
Wrapped XRP
Wrapped XRP
WXRP
$ 1.44
0.00%
-0.05%
+30.91%
$ 25.83M
$ 92.07K
49
rsERG
rsERG
RSERG
$ 0.255724
+0.53%
-0.05%
+16.34%
$ 24.97M
$ 5.96K
50
Wrapped NXM
Wrapped NXM
WNXM
$ 61.05
-5.79%
-0.05%
+3.90%
$ 24.61M
$ 38.58K

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Wrapped-Tokens tokens and why are they popular?
Wrapped-Tokens tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 216 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $1996.36B.
What is the best-performing Wrapped-Tokens token right now?
Among Wrapped-Tokens tokens tracked on MEXC, WPLS has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 0.72% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Wrapped-Tokens tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 216 Wrapped-Tokens tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Wrapped-Tokens tokens include BTC, ETH, SOL. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Wrapped-Tokens category?
The combined market capitalization of all Wrapped-Tokens tokens is approximately $1996.36B. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Wrapped-Tokens sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.