Wrapped Aave Ethereum USDC (WAETHUSDC) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 1.15 $ 1.15 $ 1.15 24H Low $ 1.15 $ 1.15 $ 1.15 24H High 24H Low $ 1.15$ 1.15 $ 1.15 24H High $ 1.15$ 1.15 $ 1.15 All Time High $ 1.27$ 1.27 $ 1.27 Lowest Price $ 0.965606$ 0.965606 $ 0.965606 Price Change (1H) -0.00% Price Change (1D) -0.01% Price Change (7D) +0.06% Price Change (7D) +0.06%

Wrapped Aave Ethereum USDC (WAETHUSDC) real-time price is $1.15. Over the past 24 hours, WAETHUSDC traded between a low of $ 1.15 and a high of $ 1.15, showing active market volatility. WAETHUSDC's all-time high price is $ 1.27, while its all-time low price is $ 0.965606.

In terms of short-term performance, WAETHUSDC has changed by -0.00% over the past hour, -0.01% over 24 hours, and +0.06% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Wrapped Aave Ethereum USDC (WAETHUSDC) Market Information

Market Cap $ 130.10M$ 130.10M $ 130.10M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 130.13M$ 130.13M $ 130.13M Circulation Supply 113.16M 113.16M 113.16M Total Supply 113,183,924.357162 113,183,924.357162 113,183,924.357162

The current Market Cap of Wrapped Aave Ethereum USDC is $ 130.10M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of WAETHUSDC is 113.16M, with a total supply of 113183924.357162. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 130.13M.