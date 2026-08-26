Hastra Wrapped YLDS Price Today

The live Hastra Wrapped YLDS (WYLDS) price today is $ 0.994841, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current WYLDS to USD conversion rate is $ 0.994841 per WYLDS.

Hastra Wrapped YLDS currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 163,014,621, with a circulating supply of 163.86M WYLDS. During the last 24 hours, WYLDS traded between $ 0.994734 (low) and $ 0.994991 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.071, while the all-time low was $ 0.979797.

In short-term performance, WYLDS moved -- in the last hour and -0.59% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 86.82.

Hastra Wrapped YLDS (WYLDS) Market Information

Market Cap $ 163.01M$ 163.01M $ 163.01M Volume (24H) $ 86.82$ 86.82 $ 86.82 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 163.01M$ 163.01M $ 163.01M Circulation Supply 163.86M 163.86M 163.86M Total Supply 163,854,221.45919 163,854,221.45919 163,854,221.45919

The current Market Cap of Hastra Wrapped YLDS is $ 163.01M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 86.82. The circulating supply of WYLDS is 163.86M, with a total supply of 163854221.45919. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 163.01M.