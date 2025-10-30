Wrapped Aave Ethereum USDT (WAETHUSDT) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 1.14 $ 1.14 $ 1.14 24H Low $ 1.15 $ 1.15 $ 1.15 24H High 24H Low $ 1.14$ 1.14 $ 1.14 24H High $ 1.15$ 1.15 $ 1.15 All Time High $ 1.23$ 1.23 $ 1.23 Lowest Price $ 1.033$ 1.033 $ 1.033 Price Change (1H) -0.00% Price Change (1D) -0.00% Price Change (7D) +0.08% Price Change (7D) +0.08%

Wrapped Aave Ethereum USDT (WAETHUSDT) real-time price is $1.14. Over the past 24 hours, WAETHUSDT traded between a low of $ 1.14 and a high of $ 1.15, showing active market volatility. WAETHUSDT's all-time high price is $ 1.23, while its all-time low price is $ 1.033.

In terms of short-term performance, WAETHUSDT has changed by -0.00% over the past hour, -0.00% over 24 hours, and +0.08% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Wrapped Aave Ethereum USDT (WAETHUSDT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 116.89M$ 116.89M $ 116.89M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 116.61M$ 116.61M $ 116.61M Circulation Supply 102.11M 102.11M 102.11M Total Supply 101,866,842.69172 101,866,842.69172 101,866,842.69172

The current Market Cap of Wrapped Aave Ethereum USDT is $ 116.89M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of WAETHUSDT is 102.11M, with a total supply of 101866842.69172. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 116.61M.