GTETH (GTETH) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 3,876.7 24H High $ 4,034.49 All Time High $ 4,751.71 Lowest Price $ 3,417.87 Price Change (1H) +0.04% Price Change (1D) -0.98% Price Change (7D) +4.15%

GTETH (GTETH) real-time price is $3,946.7. Over the past 24 hours, GTETH traded between a low of $ 3,876.7 and a high of $ 4,034.49, showing active market volatility. GTETH's all-time high price is $ 4,751.71, while its all-time low price is $ 3,417.87.

In terms of short-term performance, GTETH has changed by +0.04% over the past hour, -0.98% over 24 hours, and +4.15% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

GTETH (GTETH) Market Information

Market Cap $ 607.39M Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 607.39M Circulation Supply 153.82K Total Supply 153,820.0

The current Market Cap of GTETH is $ 607.39M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of GTETH is 153.82K, with a total supply of 153820.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 607.39M.