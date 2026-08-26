OKX Wrapped ETH Price Today

The live OKX Wrapped ETH (XETH) price today is $ 2,463.61, with a 1.09% change over the past 24 hours. The current XETH to USD conversion rate is $ 2,463.61 per XETH.

OKX Wrapped ETH currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 22,976,626, with a circulating supply of 9.33K XETH. During the last 24 hours, XETH traded between $ 2,425.94 (low) and $ 2,512.86 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 3,185.56, while the all-time low was $ 1,514.44.

In short-term performance, XETH moved -0.04% in the last hour and +28.83% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 643.19K.

OKX Wrapped ETH (XETH) Market Information

Market Cap $ 22.98M$ 22.98M $ 22.98M Volume (24H) $ 643.19K$ 643.19K $ 643.19K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 22.76M$ 22.76M $ 22.76M Circulation Supply 9.33K 9.33K 9.33K Total Supply 9,239.08617885 9,239.08617885 9,239.08617885

The current Market Cap of OKX Wrapped ETH is $ 22.98M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 643.19K. The circulating supply of XETH is 9.33K, with a total supply of 9239.08617885. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 22.76M.