Fluid Wrapped Staked ETH Price Today

The live Fluid Wrapped Staked ETH (FWSTETH) price today is $ 2,943.84, with a 1.87% change over the past 24 hours. The current FWSTETH to USD conversion rate is $ 2,943.84 per FWSTETH.

Fluid Wrapped Staked ETH currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 44,587,553, with a circulating supply of 15.15K FWSTETH. During the last 24 hours, FWSTETH traded between $ 2,911.22 (low) and $ 3,002.25 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 4,548.45, while the all-time low was $ 1,589.51.

In short-term performance, FWSTETH moved +0.32% in the last hour and +29.28% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 2.01.

Fluid Wrapped Staked ETH (FWSTETH) Market Information

Market Cap $ 44.59M$ 44.59M $ 44.59M Volume (24H) $ 2.01$ 2.01 $ 2.01 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 44.59M$ 44.59M $ 44.59M Circulation Supply 15.15K 15.15K 15.15K Total Supply 15,145.0 15,145.0 15,145.0

The current Market Cap of Fluid Wrapped Staked ETH is $ 44.59M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 2.01. The circulating supply of FWSTETH is 15.15K, with a total supply of 15145.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 44.59M.