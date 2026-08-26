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The live Wrapped BOT price today is 9,96 USD.WBOT market cap is 15.831.650 USD. Track real-time WBOT to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Wrapped BOT price today is 9,96 USD.WBOT market cap is 15.831.650 USD. Track real-time WBOT to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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Wrapped BOT Logo

Wrapped BOT Price (WBOT)

Unlisted

1 WBOT to USD Live Price:

$9,9
$9,9$9,9
0,00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Wrapped BOT (WBOT) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 17:07:51 (UTC+8)

Wrapped BOT Price Today

The live Wrapped BOT (WBOT) price today is $ 9,96, with a 2,18% change over the past 24 hours. The current WBOT to USD conversion rate is $ 9,96 per WBOT.

Wrapped BOT currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 15.831.650, with a circulating supply of 1,59M WBOT. During the last 24 hours, WBOT traded between $ 9,75 (low) and $ 10,04 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 10,24, while the all-time low was $ 8,63.

In short-term performance, WBOT moved +0,03% in the last hour and +3,80% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1,95M.

Wrapped BOT (WBOT) Market Information

$ 15,83M
$ 15,83M$ 15,83M

$ 1,95M
$ 1,95M$ 1,95M

$ 15,83M
$ 15,83M$ 15,83M

1,59M
1,59M 1,59M

1.589.456,921342202
1.589.456,921342202 1.589.456,921342202

The current Market Cap of Wrapped BOT is $ 15,83M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1,95M. The circulating supply of WBOT is 1,59M, with a total supply of 1589456.921342202. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 15,83M.

Wrapped BOT Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 9,75
$ 9,75$ 9,75
24H Low
$ 10,04
$ 10,04$ 10,04
24H High

$ 9,75
$ 9,75$ 9,75

$ 10,04
$ 10,04$ 10,04

$ 10,24
$ 10,24$ 10,24

$ 8,63
$ 8,63$ 8,63

+0,03%

+2,18%

+3,80%

+3,80%

Price Prediction for Wrapped BOT

Wrapped BOT (WBOT) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of WBOT in 2030 is $ -- along with 0,00% growth rate.
Wrapped BOT (WBOT) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Wrapped BOT could potentially see a growth of 0,00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Wrapped BOT will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for WBOT price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Wrapped BOT Price Prediction.

What is Wrapped BOT (WBOT)

BOT Chain is a modular algorithm network built for the next-generation intelligent economy, focused on redefining Layer 1 architecture and enabling AI-driven compute infrastructure. Its modular design decouples compute, protocol execution, and applications, supporting verifiable computation (vCompute) and the tokenization of compute assets, positioning it as a foundational layer for the future digital economy.

The mainnet launched on February 25, 2026, with over 600,000 global users. With five core infrastructures: Layer 1, Explorer, BDEX, Bridge, and Wallet - the ecosystem is rapidly expanding. Backed by $15M in seed funding,BOT Chain is emerging as a key value hub for global compute networks.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Wrapped BOT (WBOT) Resource

Official Website

Category :

BOT Chain EcosystemWrapped-Tokens

About Wrapped BOT

What is the real-time price of Wrapped BOT today?

The live price of Wrapped BOT stands at $9.96, moving 2.18% in the last 24 hours. This number is refreshed constantly to reflect accurate global market conditions.

What does the daily price structure look like for WBOT?

WBOT has traded between $9.75 and $10.04, providing insight into intraday price strength and potential breakout zones.

How much volatility is Wrapped BOT showing today?

The token has experienced --% volatility in the last day, helping traders determine whether the market is stable or highly reactive.

What technical zone is WBOT currently trading in?

Price movement relative to recent highs and lows suggests WBOT is showing moderate short-term momentum, influenced by liquidity and overall market direction.

What is the overall market ranking and size of Wrapped BOT?

With a market cap of $15831650, Wrapped BOT is ranked #--, indicating strong market presence and investor interest.

How much trading activity has WBOT seen recently?

The token generated $-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing active engagement from global traders.

How does Wrapped BOT compare to its ATH and ATL?

Its ATH is $10.24, while the ATL is $8.63, offering perspective on long-term price potential and drawdowns.

What fundamentals influence WBOT's market behavior?

Core factors include circulating supply (1589456.921342202 tokens), category performance within Wrapped-Tokens,BOT Chain Ecosystem, and on-chain activity across --, all of which shape the token's price action.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Wrapped BOT

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 17:07:51 (UTC+8)

Wrapped BOT (WBOT) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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