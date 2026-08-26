Wrapped BOT Price Today

The live Wrapped BOT (WBOT) price today is $ 9,96, with a 2,18% change over the past 24 hours. The current WBOT to USD conversion rate is $ 9,96 per WBOT.

Wrapped BOT currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 15.831.650, with a circulating supply of 1,59M WBOT. During the last 24 hours, WBOT traded between $ 9,75 (low) and $ 10,04 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 10,24, while the all-time low was $ 8,63.

In short-term performance, WBOT moved +0,03% in the last hour and +3,80% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1,95M.

Wrapped BOT (WBOT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 15,83M$ 15,83M $ 15,83M Volume (24H) $ 1,95M$ 1,95M $ 1,95M Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 15,83M$ 15,83M $ 15,83M Circulation Supply 1,59M 1,59M 1,59M Total Supply 1.589.456,921342202 1.589.456,921342202 1.589.456,921342202

The current Market Cap of Wrapped BOT is $ 15,83M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1,95M. The circulating supply of WBOT is 1,59M, with a total supply of 1589456.921342202. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 15,83M.