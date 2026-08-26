Gate Wrapped BTC Price Today

The live Gate Wrapped BTC (GTBTC) price today is $ 79,389, with a 1.93% change over the past 24 hours. The current GTBTC to USD conversion rate is $ 79,389 per GTBTC.

Gate Wrapped BTC currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 274,832,006, with a circulating supply of 3.46K GTBTC. During the last 24 hours, GTBTC traded between $ 78,064 (low) and $ 81,096 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 125,984, while the all-time low was $ 57,893.

In short-term performance, GTBTC moved +0.35% in the last hour and +22.93% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 119.79K.

Gate Wrapped BTC (GTBTC) Market Information

Market Cap $ 274.83M$ 274.83M $ 274.83M Volume (24H) $ 119.79K$ 119.79K $ 119.79K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 274.83M$ 274.83M $ 274.83M Circulation Supply 3.46K 3.46K 3.46K Total Supply 3,461.80004885 3,461.80004885 3,461.80004885

The current Market Cap of Gate Wrapped BTC is $ 274.83M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 119.79K. The circulating supply of GTBTC is 3.46K, with a total supply of 3461.80004885. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 274.83M.