Bitget Wrapped BTC Price Today

The live Bitget Wrapped BTC (BGBTC) price today is $ 78,655, with a 1.44% change over the past 24 hours. The current BGBTC to USD conversion rate is $ 78,655 per BGBTC.

Bitget Wrapped BTC currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 77,393,814, with a circulating supply of 984.00 BGBTC. During the last 24 hours, BGBTC traded between $ 77,981 (low) and $ 80,968 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 82,700, while the all-time low was $ 58,296.

In short-term performance, BGBTC moved +0.19% in the last hour and +22.10% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 12.29K.

Bitget Wrapped BTC (BGBTC) Market Information

Market Cap $ 77.39M$ 77.39M $ 77.39M Volume (24H) $ 12.29K$ 12.29K $ 12.29K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 77.39M$ 77.39M $ 77.39M Circulation Supply 984.00 984.00 984.00 Total Supply 984.0 984.0 984.0

The current Market Cap of Bitget Wrapped BTC is $ 77.39M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 12.29K. The circulating supply of BGBTC is 984.00, with a total supply of 984.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 77.39M.