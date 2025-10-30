Wrapped XPL (WXPL) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.337668, 24H High $ 0.374157, All Time High $ 1.69, Lowest Price $ 0.337668, Price Change (1H) -1.37%, Price Change (1D) -5.53%, Price Change (7D) -2.03%

Wrapped XPL (WXPL) real-time price is $0.346923. Over the past 24 hours, WXPL traded between a low of $ 0.337668 and a high of $ 0.374157, showing active market volatility. WXPL's all-time high price is $ 1.69, while its all-time low price is $ 0.337668.

In terms of short-term performance, WXPL has changed by -1.37% over the past hour, -5.53% over 24 hours, and -2.03% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Wrapped XPL (WXPL) Market Information

Market Cap $ 25.34M, Volume (24H) --, Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 25.34M, Circulation Supply 73.03M, Total Supply 73,033,296.5931617

The current Market Cap of Wrapped XPL is $ 25.34M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of WXPL is 73.03M, with a total supply of 73033296.5931617. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 25.34M.