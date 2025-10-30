Wrapped Aave Ethereum WETH (WAETHWETH) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 4,076.27 $ 4,076.27 $ 4,076.27 24H Low $ 4,256.85 $ 4,256.85 $ 4,256.85 24H High 24H Low $ 4,076.27$ 4,076.27 $ 4,076.27 24H High $ 4,256.85$ 4,256.85 $ 4,256.85 All Time High $ 5,206.48$ 5,206.48 $ 5,206.48 Lowest Price $ 3,549.35$ 3,549.35 $ 3,549.35 Price Change (1H) +0.14% Price Change (1D) -0.95% Price Change (7D) +5.22% Price Change (7D) +5.22%

Wrapped Aave Ethereum WETH (WAETHWETH) real-time price is $4,164.16. Over the past 24 hours, WAETHWETH traded between a low of $ 4,076.27 and a high of $ 4,256.85, showing active market volatility. WAETHWETH's all-time high price is $ 5,206.48, while its all-time low price is $ 3,549.35.

In terms of short-term performance, WAETHWETH has changed by +0.14% over the past hour, -0.95% over 24 hours, and +5.22% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Wrapped Aave Ethereum WETH (WAETHWETH) Market Information

Market Cap $ 149.57M$ 149.57M $ 149.57M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 149.57M$ 149.57M $ 149.57M Circulation Supply 35.94K 35.94K 35.94K Total Supply 35,941.69134127809 35,941.69134127809 35,941.69134127809

The current Market Cap of Wrapped Aave Ethereum WETH is $ 149.57M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of WAETHWETH is 35.94K, with a total supply of 35941.69134127809. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 149.57M.