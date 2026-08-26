Wrapped FOGO Price Today

The live Wrapped FOGO (WFOGO) price today is $ 0.0090968, with a 2.27% change over the past 24 hours. The current WFOGO to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0090968 per WFOGO.

Wrapped FOGO currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 91,370,572, with a circulating supply of 10.05B WFOGO. During the last 24 hours, WFOGO traded between $ 0.00879859 (low) and $ 0.00937939 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.02627776, while the all-time low was $ 0.00786258.

In short-term performance, WFOGO moved +0.20% in the last hour and +12.94% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 26.11K.

Wrapped FOGO (WFOGO) Market Information

Market Cap $ 91.37M$ 91.37M $ 91.37M Volume (24H) $ 26.11K$ 26.11K $ 26.11K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 91.37M$ 91.37M $ 91.37M Circulation Supply 10.05B 10.05B 10.05B Total Supply 10,053,100,066.38091 10,053,100,066.38091 10,053,100,066.38091

The current Market Cap of Wrapped FOGO is $ 91.37M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 26.11K. The circulating supply of WFOGO is 10.05B, with a total supply of 10053100066.38091. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 91.37M.