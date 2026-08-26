Hex Trust Wrapped XRP Price Today

The live Hex Trust Wrapped XRP (WXRP) price today is $ 1.45, with a 5.14% change over the past 24 hours. The current WXRP to USD conversion rate is $ 1.45 per WXRP.

Hex Trust Wrapped XRP currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 72,338,712, with a circulating supply of 50.00M WXRP. During the last 24 hours, WXRP traded between $ 1.42 (low) and $ 1.53 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.69, while the all-time low was $ 0.977583.

In short-term performance, WXRP moved +0.51% in the last hour and +45.09% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 272.96K.

Hex Trust Wrapped XRP (WXRP) Market Information

Market Cap $ 72.34M$ 72.34M $ 72.34M Volume (24H) $ 272.96K$ 272.96K $ 272.96K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 72.34M$ 72.34M $ 72.34M Circulation Supply 50.00M 50.00M 50.00M Total Supply 50,000,000.0 50,000,000.0 50,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Hex Trust Wrapped XRP is $ 72.34M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 272.96K. The circulating supply of WXRP is 50.00M, with a total supply of 50000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 72.34M.