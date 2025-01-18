ChangeNOW Price (NOW)
The live price of ChangeNOW (NOW) today is 0.135238 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. NOW to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key ChangeNOW Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 569.08 USD
- ChangeNOW price change within the day is +4.73%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of ChangeNOW to USD was $ +0.00611198.
In the past 30 days, the price change of ChangeNOW to USD was $ -0.0139887888.
In the past 60 days, the price change of ChangeNOW to USD was $ +0.0242216667.
In the past 90 days, the price change of ChangeNOW to USD was $ +0.04479569318224625.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00611198
|+4.73%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0139887888
|-10.34%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0242216667
|+17.91%
|90 Days
|$ +0.04479569318224625
|+49.53%
Discover the latest price analysis of ChangeNOW: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.38%
+4.73%
+2.85%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
What is ChangeNOW Token? NOW is the native digital asset introduced by ChangeNOW, an instant exchange platform, to serve as an internal currency on NOW products. At this moment, the token is used as a means of payment for asset listing fees on ChangeNOW, as well as is the platform’s own stakeable token. What Makes ChangeNOW Token Unique? NOW tokens fuel all the products within the NOW product ecosystem. You can get NOW Token as cashback at ChangeNOW or NOW Wallet. Also, you can get up to 6.25% ROI yearly by staking it! Token’s use area is constantly widening for individuals and businesses to add new possibilities. Meanwhile, regular quarter burns increase the value of each token. Where ChangeNOW Tokens can be used? Use NOW Tokens to purchase goods and services with NOW Payments Pay for nodes services in NOW Nodes at special prices using NOW Tokens. Gain access to Pro account in ChangeNOW, which offer up to 20% fee back on every transaction. Take out crypto loans using NOW tokens as collateral. Pay for Anti-Money Laundering (AML) checks using NOW Tokens. And much more How Many ChangeNOW Tokens Are There in Circulation? Total supply of NOW Tokens is 199,763,509.9. It has been already burnt 102,190,154.33 NOW Tokens and it will continue until their number reaches 100,000,000! Allocation of NOW Tokens: 40% Reserve 12% Development fund 12% Advisors and corporate evangelists 12% Marketing needs 10% Risks prevention 30% Airdrop 14% Team bonuses 10% Private investors Staking ChangeNOW Tokens NOW Token holders have the opportunity to stake their funds by 6,25 % per annum! Rewards are granted weekly and accumulated in a staking pool. You can redeem or restake them partially or fully as desired. How Is the ChangeNOW Network Secured? NOW is supported by the reliable Binance Chain and Ethereum networks for consensus. This token contracts are thoroughly audited, with no extra minting or admin features, ensuring full decentralization and security. Additionally, ChangeNOW has est
|1 NOW to AUD
A$0.21773318
|1 NOW to GBP
￡0.11089516
|1 NOW to EUR
€0.13118086
|1 NOW to USD
$0.135238
|1 NOW to MYR
RM0.608571
|1 NOW to TRY
₺4.80906328
|1 NOW to JPY
¥21.12688036
|1 NOW to RUB
₽13.861895
|1 NOW to INR
₹11.7116108
|1 NOW to IDR
Rp2,217.01603872
|1 NOW to PHP
₱7.9046611
|1 NOW to EGP
￡E.6.81464282
|1 NOW to BRL
R$0.81954228
|1 NOW to CAD
C$0.19474272
|1 NOW to BDT
৳16.431417
|1 NOW to NGN
₦210.65076594
|1 NOW to UAH
₴5.69487218
|1 NOW to VES
Bs7.302852
|1 NOW to PKR
Rs37.70164964
|1 NOW to KZT
₸71.78162564
|1 NOW to THB
฿4.66030148
|1 NOW to TWD
NT$4.44527306
|1 NOW to CHF
Fr0.12306658
|1 NOW to HKD
HK$1.05215164
|1 NOW to MAD
.د.م1.35778952