Perpetual Protocol Price Today

The live Perpetual Protocol (PERP) price today is $ 0.02106751, with a 9.74% change over the past 24 hours. The current PERP to USD conversion rate is $ 0.02106751 per PERP.

Perpetual Protocol currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 2,821,671, with a circulating supply of 132.15M PERP. During the last 24 hours, PERP traded between $ 0.01897618 (low) and $ 0.02862231 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 24.4, while the all-time low was $ 0.01630951.

In short-term performance, PERP moved -12.50% in the last hour and +23.82% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 929.90K.

Perpetual Protocol (PERP) Market Information

Market Cap $ 2.82M$ 2.82M $ 2.82M Volume (24H) $ 929.90K$ 929.90K $ 929.90K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 3.20M$ 3.20M $ 3.20M Circulation Supply 132.15M 132.15M 132.15M Total Supply 150,000,000.0 150,000,000.0 150,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Perpetual Protocol is $ 2.82M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 929.90K. The circulating supply of PERP is 132.15M, with a total supply of 150000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 3.20M.