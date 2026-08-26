LeverUp Price Today

The live LeverUp (LV) price today is $ 0.070212, with a 9.24% change over the past 24 hours. The current LV to USD conversion rate is $ 0.070212 per LV.

LeverUp currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 6,310,579, with a circulating supply of 90.00M LV. During the last 24 hours, LV traded between $ 0.068581 (low) and $ 0.078418 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.080729, while the all-time low was $ 0.00246327.

In short-term performance, LV moved +1.54% in the last hour and +27.19% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 214.81.

LeverUp (LV) Market Information

Market Cap $ 6.31M$ 6.31M $ 6.31M Volume (24H) $ 214.81$ 214.81 $ 214.81 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 70.12M$ 70.12M $ 70.12M Circulation Supply 90.00M 90.00M 90.00M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of LeverUp is $ 6.31M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 214.81. The circulating supply of LV is 90.00M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 70.12M.