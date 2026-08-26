Indigo Protocol Price (INDY)
The live Indigo Protocol (INDY) price today is $ 0.100507, with a 7.72% change over the past 24 hours. The current INDY to USD conversion rate is $ 0.100507 per INDY.
Indigo Protocol currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 1,920,075, with a circulating supply of 19.11M INDY. During the last 24 hours, INDY traded between $ 0.099977 (low) and $ 0.1094 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 4.5, while the all-time low was $ 0.068265.
In short-term performance, INDY moved -0.86% in the last hour and +18.44% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 478.75.
The current Market Cap of Indigo Protocol is $ 1.92M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 478.75. The circulating supply of INDY is 19.11M, with a total supply of 35000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 3.52M.
-0.86%
-7.72%
+18.44%
+18.44%
In 2040, the price of Indigo Protocol could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
What is Indigo Protocol? Indigo is an autonomous synthetics protocol for on-chain price exposure to real-world assets, built on Cardano, and has brought the first Native Stablecoin to the Cardano ecosystem, iUSD.
How does Indigo work? Indigo allows anyone to create synthetic assets, known as iAssets. iAssets can be created using currencies such as stablecoins and ADA. They have the same price effect as holding the asset being replicated. This allows you to gain profit from the increase in price of an asset without owning the original asset itself.
What are Synthetic Assets? Synthetic Assets give users exposure to a variety of assets without the need to actually own the underlying asset. These assets can be anything that has value in the real world. With its transparency, efficiency, low barriers to entry, and decentralized traits, the Blockchain can smoothly deliver all these assets to anyone with access to the Internet.
The INDY governance token comes from its use in the Indigo DAO voting process. The total supply of INDY will be 35M tokens with a 6-decimal precision. The max supply of INDY will be distributed to protocol users, stakers, and LPs over the course of four years. We believe in a fair distribution of the INDY tokens to the early adopters of the protocol, therefore there will be NO community pre-sale via ICO/ISO/ISPO.
What is the Indigo DAO? Indigo is a decentralized community-led project. The Indigo DAO owns the Indigo Protocol, including the application, website, and all intellectual property. A DAO (decentralized autonomous organization) is like a company, but instead of being incorporated in a country is established in a blockchain.
You, the Indigo community, control the decisions for the Indigo DAO. You can cast your votes using the INDY token. A forum has been established to help facilitate community votes. All Indigo community members are encouraged to join the forum to propose, discuss and vote on ideas to guide Indigo’s future direction.
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What is the live price of Indigo Protocol?
The current valuation sits at $0.100507, showing a price movement of -7.72% over the last 24 hours.
How does market sentiment affect INDY?
Sentiment is shaped by macroeconomic conditions, industry news, and developments across the -- ecosystem. Positive sentiment often correlates with rising volume and short-term price increases.
What is Indigo Protocol's market cap and global rank?
With a market capitalization of $1920075, Indigo Protocol stands at rank #2292, highlighting its influence and scale within the broader market.
What is the recent trading activity like?
INDY recorded $-- in 24-hour trading volume, demonstrating the level of active participation from global traders.
How volatile is INDY today?
The token's volatility is measured at --%, helping traders assess whether the market is experiencing stability or rapid fluctuations.
What is today's 24h trading range?
It moved between $0.099977 and $0.1094, indicating the intraday price strength.
What long-term factors influence Indigo Protocol?
Factors include circulating supply (19113585.0 tokens), adoption trends within Derivatives,Synthetic Issuer,Cardano Ecosystem,Synthetic, and overall traction of the -- network.
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