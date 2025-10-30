The live Full Moon price today is 0.0116385 USD. Track real-time FM to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore FM price trend easily at MEXC now.The live Full Moon price today is 0.0116385 USD. Track real-time FM to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore FM price trend easily at MEXC now.

Full Moon Logo

Full Moon Price (FM)

Unlisted

1 FM to USD Live Price:

$0.01164066
-0.30%1D
-0.30%1D
Full Moon (FM) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-10-30 06:34:23 (UTC+8)

Full Moon (FM) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.01130141
$ 0.01130141$ 0.01130141
24H Low
$ 0.01189741
$ 0.01189741$ 0.01189741
24H High

$ 0.01130141
$ 0.01130141$ 0.01130141

$ 0.01189741
$ 0.01189741$ 0.01189741

$ 0.04230323
$ 0.04230323$ 0.04230323

$ 0.00630962
$ 0.00630962$ 0.00630962

-0.38%

-0.92%

+10.24%

+10.24%

Full Moon (FM) real-time price is $0.0116385. Over the past 24 hours, FM traded between a low of $ 0.01130141 and a high of $ 0.01189741, showing active market volatility. FM's all-time high price is $ 0.04230323, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00630962.

In terms of short-term performance, FM has changed by -0.38% over the past hour, -0.92% over 24 hours, and +10.24% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Full Moon (FM) Market Information

$ 3.75M
$ 3.75M$ 3.75M

--
----

$ 233.64M
$ 233.64M$ 233.64M

321.22M
321.22M 321.22M

20,000,000,000.0
20,000,000,000.0 20,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Full Moon is $ 3.75M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of FM is 321.22M, with a total supply of 20000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 233.64M.

Full Moon (FM) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Full Moon to USD was $ -0.00010816547400631.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Full Moon to USD was $ -0.0030484746.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Full Moon to USD was $ -0.0062710495.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Full Moon to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.00010816547400631-0.92%
30 Days$ -0.0030484746-26.19%
60 Days$ -0.0062710495-53.88%
90 Days$ 0--

What is Full Moon (FM)

Oracle-based, perpetual exchange on Cronos EVM and zkEVM.

We are a decentralized perpetual trading platform on Cronos EVM and zkEVM chain that offers both a staking pool and on-chain perpetuals, primed to empower all Striders with galactic opportunities. Transactions on Moonlander are executed at higher speed and lower fees. This isn’t just trading, this is our financial mission to the moon.

Unleash User's Trading Potential

As a seasoned trader, we know you crave the thrill of the market, the exhilaration of calculated risks, and the satisfaction of astronomical gains. Moonlander is the way through.

Astro-Efficiency: Maximize your capital efficiency with our MLP pool, enabling you to secure larger positions and ride the market's currents with unparalleled power.

Galactic Leverage: Dare to dream big with up to 1000x leverage, propelling your trading endeavors to unprecedented heights.

Stellar Security: Navigate the market confidently, shielded by our robust price feeds from PYTH and Cronos Oracles, ensuring a stable and secure trading environment.

Chart a Course to Passive Income

Beyond the thrill of trading, Moonlander also offers a smooth sailing to passive income.

Stellar Rewards: Reap the rewards of the platform's success and benefit from market fluctuation through our fee distribution mechanism without the need for active trading

Stake and Prosper: Stake our utility token or provide liquidity to our MLP pool and earn real yield in CRO/zkCRO and $CM, fueling your galactic ambitions.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Full Moon (FM) Resource

Official Website

Full Moon Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Full Moon (FM) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Full Moon (FM) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Full Moon.

Check the Full Moon price prediction now!

FM to Local Currencies

Full Moon (FM) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Full Moon (FM) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about FM token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Full Moon (FM)

How much is Full Moon (FM) worth today?
The live FM price in USD is 0.0116385 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current FM to USD price?
The current price of FM to USD is $ 0.0116385. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Full Moon?
The market cap for FM is $ 3.75M USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of FM?
The circulating supply of FM is 321.22M USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of FM?
FM achieved an ATH price of 0.04230323 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of FM?
FM saw an ATL price of 0.00630962 USD.
What is the trading volume of FM?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for FM is -- USD.
Will FM go higher this year?
FM might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out FM price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
