Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesBTCEarnEvent CenterRewards Hub
More
Sign Up
The live Ascend price today is 0.134071 USD.ASCEND market cap is 2,064,776 USD. Track real-time ASCEND to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Ascend price today is 0.134071 USD.ASCEND market cap is 2,064,776 USD. Track real-time ASCEND to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

More About ASCEND

ASCEND Price Info

What is ASCEND

ASCEND Whitepaper

ASCEND Official Website

ASCEND Tokenomics

ASCEND Price Forecast

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

Ascend Logo

Ascend Price (ASCEND)

Unlisted

1 ASCEND to USD Live Price:

$0.133009
$0.133009$0.133009
-0.06%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Ascend (ASCEND) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 09:04:25 (UTC+8)

Ascend Price Today

The live Ascend (ASCEND) price today is $ 0.134071, with a 3.77% change over the past 24 hours. The current ASCEND to USD conversion rate is $ 0.134071 per ASCEND.

Ascend currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 2,064,776, with a circulating supply of 15.40M ASCEND. During the last 24 hours, ASCEND traded between $ 0.128887 (low) and $ 0.142999 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.192841, while the all-time low was $ 0.04436304.

In short-term performance, ASCEND moved +0.57% in the last hour and +50.48% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 9.46K.

Ascend (ASCEND) Market Information

$ 2.06M
$ 2.06M$ 2.06M

$ 9.46K
$ 9.46K$ 9.46K

$ 2.95M
$ 2.95M$ 2.95M

15.40M
15.40M 15.40M

22,000,000.0
22,000,000.0 22,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Ascend is $ 2.06M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 9.46K. The circulating supply of ASCEND is 15.40M, with a total supply of 22000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.95M.

Ascend Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.128887
$ 0.128887$ 0.128887
24H Low
$ 0.142999
$ 0.142999$ 0.142999
24H High

$ 0.128887
$ 0.128887$ 0.128887

$ 0.142999
$ 0.142999$ 0.142999

$ 0.192841
$ 0.192841$ 0.192841

$ 0.04436304
$ 0.04436304$ 0.04436304

+0.57%

-3.76%

+50.48%

+50.48%

Price Prediction for Ascend

Ascend (ASCEND) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of ASCEND in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Ascend (ASCEND) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Ascend could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Ascend will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for ASCEND price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Ascend Price Prediction.

What is Ascend (ASCEND)

Ascend is a prediction perpetuals platform that allows you to trade prediction markets with up to 100x leverage. Ascend is multi-chain, ZK-settled on Midnight, secured by Cardano. Ascend turns prediction markets into real-time, tradable markets. Instead of simply betting on outcomes and waiting for resolution, users can trade the probability of events (like BTC hitting $100K) using a perpetual-style engine, entering and exiting positions anytime. Trades are executed off-chain for speed and then batch-settled on Midnight using zero-knowledge (ZK) proofs, giving users a seamless experience with strong on-chain guarantees. This creates a more dynamic, liquid, and capital-efficient way to trade information and belief.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Ascend (ASCEND) Resource

Whitepaper
Official Website

About Ascend

What is the current price of Ascend?

Ascend is priced at $0.134071, shifting -3.76% today.

How fast is the ASCEND community growing?

There are currently -- holders, and increases in this number often indicate rising adoption, expanding communities, and broader network engagement.

How does demand affect Ascend's price?

Demand is influenced by use cases, market conditions, investor sentiment, and its role in the Derivatives,Cardano Ecosystem sector. Higher demand can accelerate price movement during periods of high trading volume.

What is ASCEND's trading volume today?

It generated $-- in trading volume, showing active participation and healthy market liquidity.

How does ASCEND compare to its historical performance?

Its ATH is $0.192841 and ATL is $0.04436304, offering context on past performance cycles.

How many tokens are circulating?

There are 15400000.0 tokens in circulation, influencing availability, market cap, and long-term valuation.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Ascend

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 09:04:25 (UTC+8)

Ascend (ASCEND) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

Explore More about Ascend

More Cryptocurrencies to Explore

Top cryptocurrencies with market data available on MEXC

HOT

Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention

Bitcoin

Bitcoin

BTC
Tether Gold

Tether Gold

GOLD(XAUT)
pump.fun

pump.fun

PUMP
Ethereum

Ethereum

ETH
USDCoin

USDCoin

USDC

Newly Added

Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading

TermMax

TermMax

TMX

$0.1511
$0.1511$0.1511

+403.66%

ShardLegendsClanWars

ShardLegendsClanWars

SLCW

$1.1968
$1.1968$1.1968

+1,096.80%

Delta

Delta

DELTA

$0.007944
$0.007944$0.007944

+3.45%

DGrid AI

DGrid AI

DGAI

$0.6781
$0.6781$0.6781

-8.26%

Solyai

Solyai

SOLY

$2.6500
$2.6500$2.6500

+1.92%

Top Gainers

Today's top crypto pumps

ShardLegendsClanWars

ShardLegendsClanWars

SLCW

$1.1968
$1.1968$1.1968

+1,096.80%

TermMax

TermMax

TMX

$0.1511
$0.1511$0.1511

+403.66%

龙虾

龙虾

龙虾

$0.042869
$0.042869$0.042869

+52.07%

Bubblemaps

Bubblemaps

BMT

$0.02292
$0.02292$0.02292

+41.48%

Stupid Faces

Stupid Faces

UPID

$0.0007081
$0.0007081$0.0007081

+14.11%

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

SanDisk July Volume Up 1,573%

SanDisk July Volume Up 1,573%SanDisk July Volume Up 1,573%

Trade 0-fee Futures with up to 200x leverage