Ascend Price Today

The live Ascend (ASCEND) price today is $ 0.134071, with a 3.77% change over the past 24 hours. The current ASCEND to USD conversion rate is $ 0.134071 per ASCEND.

Ascend currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 2,064,776, with a circulating supply of 15.40M ASCEND. During the last 24 hours, ASCEND traded between $ 0.128887 (low) and $ 0.142999 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.192841, while the all-time low was $ 0.04436304.

In short-term performance, ASCEND moved +0.57% in the last hour and +50.48% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 9.46K.

Ascend (ASCEND) Market Information

Market Cap $ 2.06M$ 2.06M $ 2.06M Volume (24H) $ 9.46K$ 9.46K $ 9.46K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 2.95M$ 2.95M $ 2.95M Circulation Supply 15.40M 15.40M 15.40M Total Supply 22,000,000.0 22,000,000.0 22,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Ascend is $ 2.06M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 9.46K. The circulating supply of ASCEND is 15.40M, with a total supply of 22000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.95M.